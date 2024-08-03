Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold, Alfred wins women's 100m

It is set to be another incredible day of action at the Paris Olympics 2024, with a whopping 29 gold medals on the line, and several superstar athletes set to take centre stage.

View the medal table and full schedule here.

Follow the women's football quarter-finals here.

22:06 CET - In the last gold medal event of the day, the USA have won the 4x100m mixed medley relay final with a world record time ahead of China, who took silver, and Australia, who claimed the bronze.

4x100m mixed medley relay final results Flashscore

22:00 CET - Norway's Markus Rooth has won gold in the men’s decathlon with Germany's Leon Neugebauer taking silver. Grenada's Lindon Victor claimed the bronze medal.

21:56 CET - Thea Lafond of Dominica has claimed her country’s first-ever medal after winning gold in the women’s triple jump. Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts took silver with the USA’s Jasmine Moore snatching bronze.

It's the second great result for another tiny Caribbean nation in the track and field this evening after Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred won gold in the women's 100m.

21:52 CET - Moving back over to the women's football, Germany have clinched a semi-final spot after beating controversy-stricken Canada on penalties after a goalless draw. Germany will face the USA in the semi-finals.

21:40 CET - Swimming legend Katie Ledecky of the USA is the champion of the women's 800m freestyle for the fourth time in a row! Ledecky claimed gold ahead of great Australian rival Ariarne Titmus with the USA's Paige Madden taking bronze.

The gold is Ledecky's ninth in a sparkling career in the pool.

Women's 800m freestyle results Flashscore

21:33 CET - Italy's Lorenzo Musetti has beaten Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to claim the men's singles bronze in Paris.

Catch up on the day's tennis here.

21:25 CET - Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred has won the women's 100m final! The USA's Sha'Carri Richardson, the pre-match favourite, came in second with fellow American Melissa Jefferson in third.

Alfred's gold is Saint Lucia's first ever medal at the Games and she won the final with a national record time of 10.72 seconds. A star is born!

Julien Alfred is the women's 100m champion Profimedia / Flashscore

21:15 CET - Canadian superstar teenager Summer McIntosh has won gold in the women's 200m individual medley final. The USA's Kate Douglass took silver while Australia's Kaylee McKeown claimed bronze. Alex Walsh of the USA had finished second but was disqualified for an illegal touch.

200m women's individual medley medalists Flashscore

21:07 CET - Over to the fencing where Ukraine have won gold in the women's team sabre after edging South Korea in the final 45-42. Earlier, Japan claimed the bronze medal.

21:02 CET - The Netherlands team have won gold in the 4x400m mixed relay final with the USA coming second and Great Britain taking bronze. Femke Bol stormed ahead in the final lap to win it for the Dutch by a whisker!

4x400m mixed relay final results Flashscore

20:58 CET - The USA's Ryan Crouser has become the first man to win three Olympic golds in the shot put! The USA also snapped up the men's silver through Joe Kovacs with Jamaica's Rajindra Campbell taking bronze.

20:36 CET - In the first of the swimming medal races of the evening, Hungary’s Kristof Milak won the men’s 100m butterfly final to claim gold. Canada’s Josh Liendo got silver with compatriot Ilya Khrun taking bronze.

Tomorrow is the last evening of swimming at the Games.

Men's 100m butterfly final results Flashscore

20:13 CET - Breaking news from the athletics tracks as defending silver medalist in the women's 100m, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, pulled out of her semi-final and will not be a part of the final this evening.

The race favourite Sha'Carri Richardson has qualified along with compatriot Melissa Jefferson and Jamaica's Tia Clayton.

20:05 CET - Moving back over to the women's football where World Champions Spain have edged Colombia on penalties after drawing 2-2 to reach the semi-finals.

Follow the remaining quarter-finals here.

19:59 CET - Japan have snatched a bronze in the fencing, winning the team sabre third-place match against hosts France 45-40.

18:56 CET - It's gold for France in the judo team event. A quite incredible comeback sees France battle from 3-1 down to draw the final against Japan to 3-3, meaning the -100kg gold medallist Teddy Riner had the chance to win it on a golden score - the sudden death of the final.

Riner was inseparable with Tatsuro Saito during the seven-minute bout before getting an ippon score and taking the gold medal for his team and nation.

Over to Lille, where the USA have finished their basketball group campaign with a 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico, meaning they finish top of Group C with a perfect record. Anthony Edwards topped the scoring charts in the game with 26 points for the Americans.

Puerto Rico - USA match stats Flashscore

18:30 CET - Ireland have picked up a gold in the men's pommel horse thanks to Rhys McClenaghan. Norman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan claimed silver with the USA's Stephen Nedoroscik taking bronze.

Final results Flashscore

18:20 CET - China's Zheng Qinwen has won gold in the women's singles tennis after beating Donna Vekic of Croatia in straight sets! The win caps off an impressive performance at Roland Garros by Zheng, who beat world number won Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals and Angelique Kerber in the final eight.

Catch up on the match here.

18:15 CET - China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan have beaten compatriots Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning to the women's doubles badminton gold.

Japan's Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama bagged the bronze after defeating Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan earlier in the day.

Gold medallists Qing Chen Chen and Yi Fan Jia of China, silver medallists Sheng Shu Liu and Ning Tan of China and bronze medallists Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan Reuters

17:37 CET - Over to the women's football, the USA have booked the first semi-final berth after edging Japan 1-0 in extra time in a close encounter. Trinity Rodman, daughter of basketball legend Dennis, scored the winner.

17:31 CET - Remco Evenepoel has overcome a late puncture to claim gold in the men's road race. The Belgian stormed home despite his issues to win by a margin of one minute and 11 seconds. France's Valentin Madouas took silver with compatriot Christophe Laporte claiming bronze.

Evenepoel already won gold in the men's time trial. He is the first rider to win the double gold ever!

17:20 CET - The USA's superstar gymnast Simone Biles has won gold in the women's vault ahead of rival Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. Jade Carey of the USA claimed bronze.

Biles' latest medal is the 10th of her career, her seventh gold and her third gold at this Games!

Simone Biles won her third gold of the Games Reuters / Flashscore

16:58 CET - In the men's floor final, the Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo took gold - his nation's first medal of the Games and just their second-ever gold.

Israel's Atem Dolgopyat claimed silver to continue his country's strong day while Jake Jarman of Great Britain got bronze.

Carlos Yulo won gold for the Philipines Profimedia / Flashscore

16:25 CET - China's Chen Meng has beaten compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-2 to claim gold in the women's singles table tennis. After losing the first game, Chen stormed back to win four from five to claim the gold. Japan's Hina Hayata won bronze earlier.

Women's singles medalists Flashscore

Over in the shooting, the USA have claimed yet more medals, winning gold and silver in the men's skeet. Olympic great Vincent Hancock took the top prize, his fourth gold, with Conner Lynn Prince second. Taipei's Lee Meg Yuan secured bronze.

15:48 CET - The USA's Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul have beaten Czech duo Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek 6-3, 6-4 to take the men's tennis doubles bronze medal. Incredibly, that is the USA's 46th medal of the Games!

Over in the equestrian, Germany have won gold in the team dressage ahead of Denmark, who claimed silver, and Great Britain (bronze). With that, let's take a look at the medal standings, which you can see below:

Medal standings Flashscore

15:32 CET - Canadian Damian Warner's (34) defence of his Olympic decathlon title came to a crashing halt on Saturday with a disastrous pole vault event. He sat second behind Germany's Leo Neugebauer (24) heading into the event, the eighth of 10, but fouled on all three attempts at 4.60m.

Neugebauer, who has the world's best decathlon score this season, remains on pace for gold after safely clearing 4.70m on his second attempt in the pole vault. The decathlon wraps up with the javelin and 1,500m tonight.

15:02 CET - It was a battle of the South Koreans in the women's archery singles final and a battle between the world's top two seeds meant the gold medal match would be a cracker. It was the top seed Lim Sihyeon who went home with the gold medal, after seeing off teammate Nam Suhyeon 7-3 with a 10 on her last arrow.

In the bronze medal match, there was another Korean in the shape of Jeon Hunyoung, but she was unable to lock out the podium for her nation with Frenchwoman Lisa Barbelin lighting up the range in a 6-4 win.

South Korea have won gold in every archery event so far at this Olympics, and for Lim, she has bagged three golds. A dominant display in archery for Korea.

14:46 CET - A bruising encounter on the table has seen Hina Hayata beat South Korea's Yubin Shin to win the women's table tennis singles bronze medal.

The Japanese player lost the first set 11-9 before reeling three sets off on the spin. Shin did pull one back, but Hayata was too strong, rounding off the medal game to win it 4-2.

14:39 CET - Back to the French capital and to the Parc des Princes, where Olympic favourites for the women's football competition, the USA, take on Japan in what feels like a potential banana skin for the four-time champions.

The US - led by Emma Hayes - go into the last eight clash with a perfect record - after a testing group stage, whilst Japan took the scalp of Brazil in their group to show they will be no pushovers.

Follow the game live from 15:00 CET right here.

USA - Japan lineups Flashscore

There are four games in the offing today in the competition with Spain and Colombia doing battle for 17:00 CET and Canada facing Germany at 19:00 CET. Rounding off the day will be hosts France facing off against Brazil at 21:00 CET.

14:33 CET - The medals are coming thick and fast now and in Marseille, we have our second gold of the day.

In a tightly-contested race, Israel's Tom Reuveny won the gold by just five seconds to Australian Grae Morris. In third, Luuc van Opzeeland from the Netherlands finished another five second back.

14:13 CET - The unseeded Australian duo of Matthew Ebden & John Peers have come back to beat the USA’s Austin Krajicek & Rajeev Ram in a super tiebreaker to win gold in the men’s doubles at Roland Garros!

The final could not have been closer with the first two sets settled by tiebreakers and the Aussie clinching the match decider 10-8.

Follow all of the tennis this afternoon with our dedicated tracker.

13:54 CET - The first of two windsurfing medals has been won with Italian Marta Maggetti taking gold, six seconds ahead of Israel's Sharon Kantor and 31 seconds ahead of third-placed Emma Wilson of Great Britain.

12:18 CET - The poster boy of the 100 metres has just finished his heat, but Noah Lyles certainly didn't have it his own way. He was beaten into second by Great Britain's rising star Louie Hinchliffe, who won it in a time of 9.97 seconds. A warning shot for the gold medal favourite.

11:39 CET - Oliver Zeidler of Germany has claimed a dominant win in the final rowing event of this Olympic Games, finishing over five seconds clear of natural athlete Yauheni Zalaty and Dutchman Simon van Dorp, who got silver and bronze respectively.

What a week of rowing it's been, with Romania, the Netherlands and Great Britain in particular enjoying a Games to remember.

Read more about the final day here

11:17 CET - The penultimate race of this year's rowing, the men's eight, has gone the way of Great Britian, who have won gold with the Netherlands settling for silver and the United States going home with bronze.

10:56 CET - The women's eight in the rowing has been won by Romania, with Canada taking silver and Great Britain bronze. Romania now have three golds in Paris, two of which have been won in rowing.

The top three Flashscore

10:32 CET - The men's single sculls final at the Paris Olympics has been delayed as traffic congestion prevented the athletes from getting to the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on time, Olympic officials have said this morning.

The final, which was due to be the second of four finals at the regatta, will now be the last race of the Games, starting at 11:30 CET

10:27 CET - The favourite has prevailed in the women's single sculls with Karolien Florijn claiming gold for the Netherlands, who continue to dominate the rowing. Emma Twigg of New Zealand got silver and Viktorija Senkute of Lithuania took bronze.

The final result Flashscore

09:55 CET - Heartbreak for the home crowd in the women's 25m pistol final as France's Camillle Jedrzejewski is beaten in the gold medal shoot-off by South Korea's Yang Jiin. However, the disappointment doesn't last long as the French woman has won the first medal for the hosts on the range at this Olympics.

Hungary's Veronika Major, who is the former world record holder in the event, took home the bronze medal.

Women's 25m pistol final results Flashscore

09:17 CET - The action for the day is underway and the first medal event, the women's 25m pistol final, will begin in just over 10 minutes.

Read more about what's to come here

08:00 CET - Welcome back to another day of hectic Olympic action! The first gold medal events of the day get underway soon, with the women's 25m pistol final, as well as four massive rowing events!

During the day, the men's road cycling takes place, as Belgian duo Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert gun for gold.

It's also the day of the women's tennis final, with China's Qinwen Zheng set to go head-to-head with Croatia's Donna Vekic for the gold medal.

American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will be gunning for her third gold medal of the Paris Olympics, while Sha'Carri Richardson aims to win the 100m on Olympic debut.