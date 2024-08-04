Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold

Day nine of the 2024 Paris Olympics offers up some of the most anticipated events of the entire Games, including the men's 100m final and the men's tennis singles final. Our live tracker is your one-stop shop for all the action, news and, of course, medals!

22:12 CET - Moving away from that incredible race at the track, we have one last medal to report for the day. Japan have won the men's foil team title for the first time, beating Italy 45-36 in a thrilling bout to claim gold. Italy took silver for the fifth time in the event with France claiming bronze earlier in the evening.

21:52 CET - The men’s 100m final has been won by the USA's Noah Lyles in a photo finish!

It could not have been closer with Jamaica's Kishane Thompson coming in second by just five thousandths of a second. Both Lyles and Thompson clocked 9.79 with Fred Kerley of the USA coming in at 9.81 for the bronze.

Lyles, who had not shown his best form in the heats or semi-finals, was in eighth place after 30 metres before storming forward to pip Thompson to gold. Can the track's ultimate showman go on and win the 200m as well? You wouldn't bet against him now!

Men's 100m final results Flashscore

21:44 CET - Canada’s Ethan Katzberg has won gold in the men’s hammer throw with a best throw of 84.12 metres. Hungary’s Bence Halasz came in second with Ukraine picking up another bronze via Mykhaylo Kokhan.

Men's hammer throw medalists Flashscore

21:20 CET - Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the world record holder, has won gold in the women’s high jump ahead of Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, who claimed silver. Mahuchikh's winning jump was 2.00 metres.

Another Australian Eleanor Patterson and another Ukrainian Iryna Gerashchenko will each take bronze medals.

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh competes in the women's high jump final AFP

20:48 CET - The men's team foil bronze-medal match has finished with hosts France pleasing the home crowd with an impressive 45-32 victory! The final is underway now between Italy and Japan.

20:35 CET - We now know the men's 100m final lineup! Noah Lyles was far from convincing in his semi-final, coming second to Jamaica's Oblique Seville but the American will have his chance to grab gold at 21:50 CET this evening.

Elsewhere, the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Marcell Jacobs did enough to secure his place in the final while Jamaica's Kishane Thompson produced the fastest time of the semi-finals with a time of 9.80. The man to beat?

20:25 CET - A little while ago in the tennis, Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani took gold in the women's doubles final against Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider. They came from a set down to claim a 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory.

19:40 CET - The USA have charged to victory in the 4x100m medley final and smashed the world record! Incredible and dominant display. Australia were expected to challenge USA for gold but were underwhelming for large parts of the final before coming strong at the end to claim silver ahead of China in bronze.

Women's 4x100m medley result Flashscore

That brings an end to the swimming at this year's Olympics! The USA top the medal table in the pool ahead of the highly impressive Australians. As for the star of the Olympic Swimming? That has to go to home superstar Leon Marchand who dazzled all week on his way to four gold medals.

19:18 CET - Who saw that coming? China claim a stunning gold medal in the 4x100m medley final ahead of the USA and hosts France. That is the first time the USA have failed to win gold in the 100m medley final! History for China.

4x100m medley final results Flashscore

18:53 CET - USA's Bobby Finke takes the men's 1500m freestyle gold and claims a new world record in doing so with a stunning time of 14:30.67!

Men's 1500m freestyle final result Flashscore

The gutsy performance from the American was a sight to behold as he finished comfortably ahead of Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri who claimed silver and Daniel Wiffen who takes a bronze medal back to Ireland.

18:50 CET - As well as final night action in the pool, the heat is turned up on the track with some huge gold medal events to look forward to including the big one - the men's 100m final.

Check out the full medal schedule for this huge evening in the Athletics below:

Athletics schedule Flashscore

18:30 CET - We now move to the pool where the final night of swimming action is underway! The first gold of the night goes to the favourite Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom who claims her second gold of the Paris Games in the women's 50m freestyle final.

She was too quick for Australia's Meg Harris who took silver (adding another medal to Australia's swimming haul) and China's Yuefi Zhang took bronze.

Women's 50m freestyle results Flashscore

18:14 CET - Kristen Faulkner of the USA has won gold in the women’s road race after surging ahead of the pack in the final kilometres of a thrilling race!

In a photo-finish for second, Marianne Vos of the Netherlands claimed silver with Lotte Kopecky of Belgium snatching bronze ahead of Hungarian Blanka Vas by a whisker.

Top eight in the women's road race Flashscore

18:00 CET - The men's doubles badminton gold has been won by Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin after they beat China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 2-1. The Taiwanese pair have become the first duo to defend the Olympic title!

Earlier, Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh claimed bronze.

17:36 CET - The USA’s Scottie Scheffler has won gold in the men’s golf after a nail-biting final round. Scheffler finished on 19 under par with Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood just one shot behind and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama one further back. Fleetwood claimed the silver and Matsuyama the bronze.

17:14 CET - The third and final gymnastics medal event of the day is over with the Philippines’ Carlos Yulo claiming his second gold of the Games in the men’s vault final. Armenia’s Artur Davtyan took home the silver with Harry Hepworth of Great Britain securing the bronze.

Carlos Yulo of the Philippines won his second gold of the Games AFP

17:02 CET - Novak Djokovic has defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win gold in the men’s singles tennis at Roland Garros! The Serbian superstar had never won an Olympic event before and he now adds the gold to his record collection of 24 Grand Slam titles.

The thrilling final was decided by tiebreaks in both sets with Djokovic winning 7-6, 7-6.

Djokovic finally has his gold medal Flashscore

16:41 CET - The women’s skeet final has wrapped up with Chile’s Francisca Crovetto Chadid winning gold, Amber Jo Rutter of Great Britain taking silver and Austen Jewell Smith of the USA claiming the bronze.

Women's skeet medalists Flashscore

16:27 CET - Over to the gymnastics again where Algeria’s Kaylia Memour has won gold in the women’s uneven bars ahead of China’s Qiu Qiyuan (silver) and the USA’s Sunisa Lee (bronze).

Women's uneven bar results Flashscore

16:22 CET - Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh have claimed bronze in the men’s badminton doubles after beating the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. The Malaysians won two games to one.

15:45 CET - Novak Djokovic has edged the opening set in the men's tennis final against Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros. You can keep an eye on the Olympic tennis here.

15:39 CET - Over in the gymnastics, China have snapped up gold and silver from the men’s rings final with Liu Yang and Zou Jingyuan finishing first and second. Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias took bronze.

Men's rings medalists Flashscore

15:35 CET - China's Fan Zhendong has won the gold medal in the men's table tennis singles by beating Sweden's Truls Moregard 4-1, Moregard took the silver. French player Felix Lebrun won the bronze earlier.

Zhendong Fan of China celebrates after winning his gold medal match against Truls Moregard of Sweden Reuters

15:11 CET - After snapping up bronze, South Korea have also won gold in the men's individual archery, making it a cool seven archery medals for them! Kim Woojin edged Brady Eliison of the USA 6-5 to win the gold-medal clash.

South Korea's Kim Woojin won gold in the men's individual AFP / Flashscore

15:00 CET - There is plenty of top-notch athletics to come this evening with the highlight being the men's 100m final, scheduled for 21:50 CET. Elsewhere on the track, the women's 200m heats have been happening as well as the women's 400m hurdles heats. Catch up on the progress of those events via the links.

14:55 CET - At the archery range, South Korea have secured yet another medal with Lee Wooseok defeating Germany’s Florian Unruh 6-0 to claim the men’s individual bronze. Incredibly, that is South Korea's sixth medal in archery at the Paris Games.

14:18 CET - Over to the table tennis where France’s 17-year-old prodigy Felix Lebrun has won the bronze-medal match in the men’s singles against Brazil’s Hugo Calderano. Lebrun won 4 games to 0.

14:12 CET - There have been further bronze medals handed out in the boxing. Reminder: All the losing semi-finalists are given a bronze in the Games. As such, Yunior Alcantara Reyes of the Dominican Republic (men’s 51kg), Wyatt Sanford of Canada (men’s 63.5kg), Cristian Javier Pinales of the Dominican Republic (men’s 80kg) and Enmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain (men’s 92kg) have all been awarded bronze medals.

13:45 CET - Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl has defended her Olympic title in the individual dressage with a mightily impressive score of 90.093. Fellow German Isabell Werth takes silver and Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claims bronze.

Final standings Flashscore

13:24 CET - Over in Roland Garros, Spanish duo Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo have claimed bronze in the women's doubles, easing past Czechia's Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova in straight sets.

12:47 CET - It's a bronze medal for North Korea in the women's 54kg boxing event, with Pang Cholmi losing narrowly on points to Chang Yuan of China.

12:23 CET - Lin Yu-ting has beaten Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria by a unanimous decision in a featherweight quarter-final fight to ensure Taiwan's third boxing medal of the Games.

Lin and Algeria's Imane Khelif have been at the centre of a social media storm this week due to them being disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after falling foul of unspecified International Boxing Association's gender eligibility rules.

11:52 CET - Despite playing for over 40 minutes with 10 men, India are through to the semi-finals in the men's hockey tournament after a dramatic 4-2 shootout victory over Great Britain.

11:37 CET - Some disappointing news as Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson has withdrawn from the 200m event in Paris, less than a month after she suffered an injury at a tune-up meet in Hungary.

Jackson also missed the 100m saying her injury played a part in the decision.

10:51 CET - There are three medal matches to be played in Roland Garros this afternoon, including a heavyweight men's singles final between the top two seeds, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

10:20 CET - With 20 sets of medals to be handed out today, it promises to be a thrilling Sunday in Paris. Here's how the medal table currently looks - will there be any big changes on Day 9?

Current medal table Flashscore

10:08 CET - The final round in the men's golf event at Le Golf National is now underway, with several of the world's best players still all in contention for a shot at Olympic glory.

One player who won't be in action today, however, is Great Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick after a thumb injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament last night.

09:05 CET - Organisers have cancelled Sunday's swimming training session for the triathlon mixed relay event after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine.

The decision was made late on Saturday after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on July 31 and August 1. The mixed relay race is scheduled for Monday.

08:00 CET - If Saturday got you excited, today will be the cherry on the cake with medals to come in golf, tennis, boxing, cycling, athletics and the last of the swimming finals! It's going to be one hell of a day in Paris, that's for sure. But don't worry, we will cover all the medals and major events for you right here.

