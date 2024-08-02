Paris Olympics LIVE: Men's skiff medal race gets underway after China claim diving gold

The exhilarating sport shows no signs of slowing down at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and today sees a remarkable 23 gold medals handed out across the events. Keep up with all the latest news and medals here in our live tracker.

Check out the medal table & full schedule here.

13:26 CET - World champion Sha'Carri Richardson's long-awaited Olympic debut got off to a terrific start today as she cruised through the women's 100 metres heats, while her Jamaican rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also advanced in her fifth Games.

The American won her heat in 10.94 seconds, three years after her Olympic dreams came crashing down around her when she tested positive for cannabis, while twice champion Fraser-Pryce (10.92) finished second in her heat.

12:59 CET - Netherlands duo Odile van Aanholt & Annette Duetz have won Olympic gold in the women's skiff despite a dramatic last-minute error at the finish in the medals race. Sweden claimed silver and France bronze.

12:42 CET - Defending Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and world champion Josh Kerr have safely negotiated the first step on the path to one of the most highly-anticipated races of the Games after coming through their respective heats of the 1,500 metres.

12:35 CET - Great Britain are victorious in the women's lightweight double sculls final, with Emily Craig & Imogen Grant claiming Olympic gold. Romania came through in second and Greece finished third.

Final race result Flashscore

12:28 CET - Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka is under medical assessment after collapsing following her women's 200 metres individual medley heat at the Paris Olympics on Friday, a venue official has said.

Medical staff rushed to assist Potocka and carried her away from the pool-side on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on her face after she finished seventh in the third heat of the event in the morning session at La Defense Arena.

12:21 CET - In the lightweight men's double sculls final, Ireland's Fintan McCarthy & Paul O'Donovan defended their Olympic title, finishing ahead of Italy in second and Greece in third.

12:08 CET - China's Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan have come out on top in an absorbing men's synchronised 3m springboard final to clinch gold.

Mexico's Juan Celaya and Osmar Olvera finished a close second while Great Britain pair Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher claimed a deserved bronze.

China's final result AFP, Flashscore

11:53 CET - The Netherlands have taken gold in the women's pair final, seeing off close competition from Romania and Australia who finished second and third respectively.

11:42 CET - Croatia are victorious in the men's pair final after a stunning final 500m from Valent and Martin Sinkovic. Great Britain finish second after being pipped on the line and Switzerland take bronze.

10:39 CET - Chiara Leone has won gold for Switzerland in the women's 50m rifle three positions, scoring an Olympic record 464.4. The USA's Sagen Maddalena took silver while China's Zhang Qiongyue claimed bronze.

Final standings Flashscore

09:48 CET - Emotions ran high at the surfing venue in Tahiti late on Thursday, with reigning Olympic champion Carissa Moore and local favourite Vahine Fierro knocked out, while Brazil's Gabriel Medina set up a blockbuster semi-final with Australia's Jack Robinson.

08:00 CET - It is set to be another incredible day of action at the Olympics in Paris, with the football quarter-finals getting underway, as well as the men's 10,000m, the BMX racing finals and home hope Teddy Riner beginning his judo campaign.

Take a look at what we have picked out as today's highlights here.

In case you missed anything, catch up on the best of Thursday's action here.