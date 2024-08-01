Paris Olympics LIVE: Men's skiff race abandoned as Zheng stuns Swiatek to reach women's final

Australia's duo Jim Colley and Shaun Connor competing in race 10 of the men’s 49er skiff event

The drama doesn't stop at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and today sees 18 gold medals handed out across the events. Keep up with all the medals here in our live tracker.

Check out the medal table & full schedule here.

15:07 CET - The men's skiff medal race has been abandoned as the boats approach the end of the first lap due to a dramatic change in the wind speeds. We'll keep you updated when the race is set to restart.

14:08 CET - There's been a huge shock in the women's singles tennis event, with Qinwen Zheng defeating Polish top seed and four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

China's Zheng progresses to Saturday's gold medal match where she'll face either Donna Vekic or Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, while Swiatek is left to battle it out for bronze tomorrow.

13:38 CET - Fresh from winning a magnificent pair of gold medals last night, French swimmer Leon Marchand battled through pain to advance to the 200m individual medley (IM) semi-finals this afternoon.

The 200m IM is Marchand's final individual event and it may be the most-anticipated of the entire Olympic meet following his golden treble in the 400 IM, 200m butterfly and breaststroke.

The 22-year-old will join Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Kristin Otto in an exclusive club of swimmers to have won four or more individual events at a single Games if he can pull off the 200 IM victory.

Leon Marchand speaking ahead of the 200m individual medley semi-finals tonight AFP, Flashscore

12:57 CET - World number one and heavy favourite for the women's singles title Iga Swiatek has lost the opening set of her semi-final against China's Qinwen Zheng.

Follow the rest of that match and all of today's action at Roland Garros with our dedicated Tennis Tracker.

12:40 CET - After a busy morning with gold medals aplenty, here's how the updated medal table looks.

Updated medal table Flashscore

12:18 CET - Today's final rowing gold medal goes to the USA in the men's four after a well-executed race from start to finish. New Zealand took silver while Great Britain recovered from a slow start to get themselves on the final step of the podium.

Final result of the men's four Flashscore

12:00 CET - The Netherlands are Olympic champions in the women's four, producing a superb performance to edge Great Britain on the line. New Zealand came through in third to take the bronze medal in a thrilling race.

11:39 CET - An upset in the men's double sculls final as Romania win gold after an explosive last 500m to surge beyond heavy favourites the Netherlands. The bronze medal goes to Ireland.

11:30 CET - In the first of four rowing finals today, New Zealand have taken gold in the women’s double scull ahead of Romania and Great Britain. No time to rest, it's straight to the men's final now...

11:23 CET - China's Yang Jiayu has won a dominant gold in the women's 20km race walk after leading for over half of the final. Spain's Maria Perez earned an impressive silver while Australian Jemima Montag captured bronze.

Women's 20km race walk result Flashscore

10:56 CET - The men's golf tournament teed off this morning at Le Golf National, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Xander Schauffele all in action.

10:32 CET - Liu Yukun of China is the Olympic champion in the men's 50m rifle three positions, taking gold ahead of Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish and India's Swapnil Kusale.

09:25 CET - Ecuador's Brian Daniel Pintado has claimed gold in a gruelling men's 20km race walk this morning, with Caoi Bonfim of Brazil taking home the silver and Spain's Alvaro Martin capturing bronze.

Read more about Pintado's victory here.

Men's 20km race walk results Flashscore

08:10 CET - The first medal event of the day, the men's 20km race walk, is now underway after being delayed by an early morning thunderstorm in Paris.

The race that loops back and forth along the Pont D'Lena in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower was originally scheduled to begin at 07:30 CET.

07:30 CET - Welcome to day six of the Paris Games and after a jam-packed Wednesday with 20 gold medals handed out, we are expecting more great action today.

The action starts bright and early with the 20km men's and women's race walks before we turn our attention to the shooting range and the rowing.

Later, we will see the likes of Iga Swiatek on the clay court at Roland Garros and Andy Murray heads into his third match of the Olympics alongside Dan Evans as the pair face American duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere this morning, the flagship rowing events, the fours, take place around 11:00 CET and we will be bringing you all the latest right here.