Paris Olympics LIVE: Murray's tennis career come to end, Biles wins all-around gold medal

The drama doesn't stop at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and today sees 18 gold medals handed out across the events. Keep up with all the medals here in our live tracker.

Check out the medal table & full schedule here.

21:57 CET - The United States won gold in the Olympic women's foil team fencing event, while Italy took silver and Japan claimed the bronze.

21:39 CET - British tennis legend Andy Murray's career has come to an end, after he and his doubles partner Dan Evans suffered an emphatic 2-6, 4-6 defeat to American duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz. The three-time Grand Slam winner had tears in his eyes as he bid farewell to the crowd. The Americans are into the semi-finals of the men's doubles now.

21:28 CET - Kate Douglass clinched gold in the women's 200-metre breaststroke at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, upsetting defending champion Tatjana Smith and delivering the United States team their fourth gold medal of the meet.

The versatile Douglass touched the wall in 2:19.24 at La Defense Arena, 0.36 seconds ahead of silver medallist Smith.

Tes Schouten won bronze for the Netherlands.

The victory gave Douglass her first Olympic gold and second of the meet following her silver medal in the women's 4x100 metres freestyle.

20:58 CET - Hubert Kos took Hungary's first swimming gold of the Paris Olympics when he won the men's 200-metre backstroke on Thursday.

Greece's Apostolos Christou took the silver and Switzerland's Roman Mityukov the bronze.

20:47 CET - Canada's Summer McIntosh claimed her second gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Thursday as she fended off a strong field in the women's 200-metre butterfly final.

The 17-year-old touched the wall in an Olympic record time of 2:03.03 at La Defense Arena, 0.81 seconds ahead of American silver medallist Regan Smith.

China's Zhang Yufei took the bronze.

McIntosh has won her second gold medal Flashscore, Profimedia

It was McIntosh's third medal of the Paris Games, having taken a dominant 400 metres individual medley gold on day three of the meet and silver in the 400m freestyle on day one.

20:35 CET - American superstar Simone Biles has won the women's all-around gymnastics gold medal after a stunning performance - her sixth Olympic gold medal and second of the Paris Games.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade took the silver and American Sunisa Lee the bronze.

19:34 CET - Italy's Alice Bellandi has clinched the gold medal in the women's -78kg judo event, with Israel's Inbar Lanir taking the silver and Ma Zhenzhao of China and Portugal's Patricia Sampaio each claiming bronze medals.

18:12 CET - A dramatic kayak slalom final has come to a close and it's gold for the world number two Giovanni De Genarro. The Italian was the smoothest on the white water, and finished the fastest in a time of 88.22 seconds. In second was Frenchman Timothy Castryck, who finished just two-tenths back, whilst the quickest man down the run was the first starter Pau Echaniz. However, the Spaniard was penalised two seconds for touching the gate, holding onto his hot seat right through the competition to take home the bronze.

Kayak slalom final top eight Flashscore

18:01 CET - More medals being won on the judo mats, and it's another for Azerbaijan with Zelym Kotsoiev winning his first-ever gold medal in the -100kg category with a 10-1 win over Georgia's Ilia Sulamanidze.

Two bronzes are given out in each judo event and in the men's -100kg competition, they went to Israel's Peter Paltchik and Uzbekistan's Muzaffarbek Turoboyev.

17:30 CET - World record holder Kevin Mayer of France has been ruled out of the decathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to a thigh injury, the French Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

The two-time Olympic silver medallist picked up the injury as he fell heavily during the 110-metre hurdles leg of a triathlon at the Paris Diamond League earlier this month.

"Unfortunately, the tests weren't conclusive, and they don't give us any hope of being competitive tomorrow. That's the law of sport and it's tough. I won't be at the start of the decathlon," the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram.

17:28 CET - It's official, the sailing has been cancelled for the day due to light winds down on the French Riviera. We go again tomorrow.

17:11 CET - Britain's 2016 Olympic champion Joe Clarke led the way in the men's kayak single semi-finals on Thursday, completing a flawless run in a time of 89.51 seconds that will see him go out last in the final later on.

With the semi-final trimming the field down from 20 to 12 for the final, the racers descended the 23-gate course at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, including six gates that had to be taken upstream, as fast as they could.

Here are the top eight from qualifying.

K1 Canoe Slalom semi-final top eight Flashscore

16:54 CET - If you don't laugh, you'd cry in Marseille as the men's skiff sailors have tried twice to get the medal race completed and for the second time - both at the same point - the race has been abandoned. They will keep trying to get a race on, but it isn't looking good.

16:46 CET - Staying with the tennis, and defending men's singles champion Alex Zverev is out of the competition. The German has been beaten in straight sets by Italian Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 7-5, meaning the 22-year-old will play for a medal this weekend.

16:40 CET - Back to Roland Garros and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is through to the Olympic semi-finals in the men's singles at Roland Garros after getting the better of American Tommy Paul 6-3, 7-6(7) in a thrilling contest.

16:34 CET - Inclement weather has stopped the sailing for the time being in Marseille, whilst over at Le Golf National on the outskirts of Paris, the first round of the men's golf competition has been postponed due to weather with storms heading in.

But, catch up with all the action from an enthralling opening day on the course right here.

16:28 CET - Over to Lille now and Germany have edged past Japan 75-64 in Group C to advance to the quarter-finals and Canada defeated Australia 70-65 in Group B in the second round of Olympic women's basketball games earlier today.

The unstoppable Satou Sabally scored 33 points to book Germany's place in the next round in after they also beat Belgium in their opener.

"I'm super excited. We believed in ourselves the whole time and I think now it's finally showing that German basketball is really elevated in Europe and all around the world." the WNBA Dallas Wings forward told reporters.

In Group B, Australia beat Canada to secure their first Olympic win after an opening loss to Nigeria.

The Australians had a tough time with the Canadian attack, but secured victory thanks to guard Sami Whitcomb who finished with 19 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

Nigeria take on hosts France in Group B and defending champions the United States face Belgium in Group C later on Thursday.

16:14 CET - Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal's vanquishers in the men's doubles event at Roland Garros, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, are through to the final after a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Czech Republic's Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek.

15:50 CET - Over to the hockey, where Belgium's men have beaten India 2-1 in a tight Olympic Pool B match as a penalty corner goal in the third quarter gave them pole position for the quarter-finals while Britain and Argentina also sealed last-eight spots.

Belgium defended bravely to limit a quick India offence that scored first on a cracking shot by forward Abhishek Abhishek from the top of the circle, with two Belgian defenders needing help off the field after being struck by the ball.

Arthur de Sloover stopped a comeback shot with his face inside the circle in the 51st minute and had to be helped off before returning to play with several stitches in his head.

"They got the first chance. The first goal was a really a good goal to be honest," Belgian captain Felix Denayer said.

India and Belgium battle for the ball Reuters

15:38 CET - Reigning champions the USA crashed to a third straight defeat in the women's 3x3 basketball pool stage at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, going down 17-15 to Australia.

The US are rooted to the bottom of the standings behind Azerbaijan, who beat them on Wednesday, with their prospects of qualifying directly for the semi-finals looking bleak.

They can still hope for a spot in the last four through the repechage round but they will need to start winning soon with only four of their pool games remaining.

15:07 CET - The men's skiff medal race has been abandoned as the boats approach the end of the first lap due to a dramatic change in the wind speeds. We'll keep you updated when the race is set to restart.

14:08 CET - There's been a huge shock in the women's singles tennis event, with Qinwen Zheng defeating Polish top seed and four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

China's Zheng progresses to Saturday's gold medal match where she'll face either Donna Vekic or Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, while Swiatek is left to battle it out for bronze tomorrow.

13:38 CET - Fresh from winning a magnificent pair of gold medals last night, French swimmer Leon Marchand battled through pain to advance to the 200m individual medley (IM) semi-finals this afternoon.

The 200m IM is Marchand's final individual event and it may be the most-anticipated of the entire Olympic meet following his golden treble in the 400 IM, 200m butterfly and breaststroke.

The 22-year-old will join Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Kristin Otto in an exclusive club of swimmers to have won four or more individual events at a single Games if he can pull off the 200 IM victory.

Leon Marchand speaking ahead of the 200m individual medley semi-finals tonight AFP, Flashscore

12:57 CET - World number one and heavy favourite for the women's singles title Iga Swiatek has lost the opening set of her semi-final against China's Qinwen Zheng.

Follow the rest of that match and all of today's action at Roland Garros with our dedicated Tennis Tracker.

12:40 CET - After a busy morning with gold medals aplenty, here's how the updated medal table looks.

Updated medal table Flashscore

12:18 CET - Today's final rowing gold medal goes to the USA in the men's four after a well-executed race from start to finish. New Zealand took silver while Great Britain recovered from a slow start to get themselves on the final step of the podium.

Final result of the men's four Flashscore

12:00 CET - The Netherlands are Olympic champions in the women's four, producing a superb performance to edge Great Britain on the line. New Zealand came through in third to take the bronze medal in a thrilling race.

11:39 CET - An upset in the men's double sculls final as Romania win gold after an explosive last 500m to surge beyond heavy favourites the Netherlands. The bronze medal goes to Ireland.

11:30 CET - In the first of four rowing finals today, New Zealand have taken gold in the women’s double scull ahead of Romania and Great Britain. No time to rest, it's straight to the men's final now...

11:23 CET - China's Yang Jiayu has won a dominant gold in the women's 20km race walk after leading for over half of the final. Spain's Maria Perez earned an impressive silver while Australian Jemima Montag captured bronze.

Women's 20km race walk result Flashscore

10:56 CET - The men's golf tournament teed off this morning at Le Golf National, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Xander Schauffele all in action.

10:32 CET - Liu Yukun of China is the Olympic champion in the men's 50m rifle three positions, taking gold ahead of Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish and India's Swapnil Kusale.

09:25 CET - Ecuador's Brian Daniel Pintado has claimed gold in a gruelling men's 20km race walk this morning, with Caoi Bonfim of Brazil taking home the silver and Spain's Alvaro Martin capturing bronze.

Read more about Pintado's victory here.

Men's 20km race walk results Flashscore

08:10 CET - The first medal event of the day, the men's 20km race walk, is now underway after being delayed by an early morning thunderstorm in Paris.

The race that loops back and forth along the Pont D'Lena in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower was originally scheduled to begin at 07:30 CET.

07:30 CET - Welcome to day six of the Paris Games and after a jam-packed Wednesday with 20 gold medals handed out, we are expecting more great action today.

The action starts bright and early with the 20km men's and women's race walks before we turn our attention to the shooting range and the rowing.

Later, we will see the likes of Iga Swiatek on the clay court at Roland Garros and Andy Murray heads into his third match of the Olympics alongside Dan Evans as the pair face American duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere this morning, the flagship rowing events, the fours, take place around 11:00 CET and we will be bringing you all the latest right here.