Paris Olympics LIVE: Pidcock looks to defend XC title, Great Britain win team eventing gold

Tom Pidcock tests out the mountain bike course before defending his title on Monday

The first weekend of Olympic action was packed full of drama and shock results - a hallmark of a great Olympic Games. We can expect more of the same as the Paris Games moves into the second week, so follow it all with us here!

14:06 CET - American super heavyweight Joshua Edwards was eliminated from the Paris Olympics after losing to Italy's Diego Lenzi, while Australia's Harry Garside and Tyla McDonald also suffered defeats on Monday.

Top seed Edwards, one of the favourites to win a medal in the super heavyweight competition, tried to use his range and keep Lenzi at bay with his jab, but the Italian connected with a couple of powerful right hands in the first two rounds.

The American, who was given a point deduction in the second round, just about edged the third, but it was too little too late.

13:49 CET - Here we go then - Tennis titans Nadal and Djokovic go head-to-head once again, follow the action with us live in our tennis tracker!

13:40 CET - Team gold for Great Britain in eventing after three days of tough competition. Laura Collett brought it home with the final run of the showjumping portion to give her trio the win. In second is France, who jumped well, whilst Japan are a surprise third, earning their first medal in the event.

It is Great Britain's first gold medal of the Games, coming on day three.

13:22 CET - Meanwhile, over in Lille, have we seen one of the biggest upsets in Olympic basketball history? Nigeria, in their debut match, have bested five-time medallists Australia 75-62 to kick off their campaign in style. Ezinne Josephine Kalu was the star for them with 19 points.

Nigeria - Australia match stats Flashscore

And at Roland Garros, world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland is through to the third round of the women’s Olympic tournament after brushing aside France’s Diane Parry 6-1, 6-1.

13:18 CET - Argentina made a little bit of history at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium this morning as both the country's lightweight double sculls crews made the Olympic semi-finals for the first time.

With Monday's morning rowing program mostly made up of repechages and semi-finals for those eliminated from the main single sculls competitions, both Argentinian lightweight crews secured third-place finishes to progress to the semis and keep their Olympic medal hopes alive.

"We are very proud, it's amazing to be here and to have accomplished this goal. We are very, very happy," a beaming Sonia Baluzzo Chiarruzzo told Reuters after she and Evelyn Silvestro finished behind Ireland and Canada to secure their semi-final berth.

"(The secret was) to row together, to row as synchronized as possible and to race like there was nothing to lose and all to gain," Chiaruzzo added.

Sonia Baluzzo Chiaruzzo of Argentina and Evelyn Silvestro of Argentina in action Reuters

13:01 CET - Just under 30 minutes to go until Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic enter the court for their 60th meeting and what could be their last.

They haven't met since 2022, but three of their last four meetings have come on the same clay that will be below their feet this afternoon.

Djokovic - Nadal last four matches Flashscore / Reuters

You can follow every point from the match right here.

12:39 CET - China have suffered its first badminton defeat of the Paris Olympics on Monday, when mixed doubles favourites Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping were upset by Malaysian duo Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the opening session of group play.

The country has long dominated Olympic badminton, winning 47 medals, or more than double the combined tally of Indonesia and South Korea, the second- and third-most successful teams. In 17 group stage matches in three days in Paris so far, it has now been defeated once, while in Tokyo, China lasted four days before losing a match.

Chen and Toh won 21-17, 15-21, 16-21 against Huang and Feng.

"I am happy we overcame them and gave them a good fight," Toh said. "They played a very good game and they really pushed us to the maximum."

Chen Tang Jie and Toh Eh Wei celebrate their win Reuters

Meanwhile in the Seine, Paris Olympics organisers have cancelled the triathlon swimming training session in the river for a second day on Monday, 24 hours before the men's race, after heavy rain late last week increased both pollution levels and the speed of the current.

Fifty-five triathletes are scheduled to line up at 08:00 CET on Tuesday on a floating pontoon next to the Pont Alexandre III and dive into the Seine, marking the first time athletes have competed in the river at an Olympics since 1900.

The women's individual race is scheduled for Wednesday, also at 08:00 CET.

Paris 2024 Organising Committee CEO Etienne Thobois said he was confident the event would be held as scheduled and that organisers were counting on a day of warm sunshine on Monday to lower water levels in the river and slow the current.

"We are confident we can hold the event on Tuesday," Thobois told a news conference. "The required flow of the river of one cubic metre per second has been met and we don't have an issue."

A final call on whether Tuesday's race will go ahead will be made at 04:00 CET, based on samples from the river taken 24 hours before, he added.

The pontoon used in the Seine to start races Reuters

12:33 CET - Over to the shooting range, where men's 10-metre air rifle world record holder Lihao Sheng has lived up to his billing, winning the gold medal by 0.8 points from Sweden's rising star Victor Lindgren with Miran Maricic from Croatia taking bronze.

10-metre air rifle top five Flashscore

12:07 CET - Tom Daley and Noah Williams put up a good fight but China were just too strong in the first diving final of the day, claiming gold courtesy of Yang Hao and Lian Junjie with Great Britain getting silver and Canada taking bronze.

China have claimed another gold Flashscore

10:36 CET - The first gold medal of the day has been won by South Korea, with Ban Hyojin winning the women's 10m air rifle event ahead of China's Huang Yuting and Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat.

Silver medallist Yuting Huang of China, gold medallist Hyojin Ban of South Korea and bronze medallist Audrey Gogniat of Switzerland pose with their air rifles Reuters

10:00 CET - Things are very much underway for the day in Paris with a number of heats and early-round clashes already taking place in multiple sports including badminton, fencing and shooting, but the first major event of the week will begin in an hour: the final of the men's Synchronised 10m Platform in the diving.

08:00 CET - Day three of Olympic action is here and there is a lot to look forward to! There are medal events in shooting, diving, archery, judo, swimming and much more - follow it all with us here.

In addition to the big medal events, there is the small matter of Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal this afternoon in quite possibly one final dance between two of the greatest players to play the sport. Buckle in.