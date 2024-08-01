Paris Olympics LIVE: Romania & New Zealand shine in rowing finals, men's golf gets underway

The drama doesn't stop at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and today sees 18 gold medals handed out across the events. Keep up with all the medals here in our live tracker.

12:18 CET - Today's final rowing gold medal goes to the USA in the men's four after a well-executed race from start to finish. New Zealand took silver while Great Britain recovered from a slow start to get themselves on the final step of the podium.

Final result of the men's four Flashscore

12:00 CET - The Netherlands are Olympic champions in the women's four, producing a superb performance to edge Great Britain on the line. New Zealand came through in third to take the bronze medal in a thrilling race.

11:39 CET - An upset in the men's double sculls final as Romania win gold after an explosive last 500m to surge beyond heavy favourites the Netherlands. The bronze medal goes to Ireland.

11:30 CET - In the first of four rowing finals today, New Zealand have taken gold in the women’s double scull ahead of Romania and Great Britain. No time to rest, it's straight to the men's final now...

11:23 CET - China's Yang Jiayu has won a dominant gold in the women's 20km race walk after leading for over half of the final. Spain's Maria Perez earned an impressive silver while Australian Jemima Montag captured bronze.

Women's 20km race walk result Flashscore

10:56 CET - The men's golf tournament teed off this morning at Le Golf National, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Xander Schauffele all in action.

10:32 CET - Liu Yukun of China is the Olympic champion in the men's 50m rifle three positions, taking gold ahead of Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish and India's Swapnil Kusale.

09:25 CET - Ecuador's Brian Daniel Pintado has claimed gold in a gruelling men's 20km race walk this morning, with Caoi Bonfim of Brazil taking home the silver and Spain's Alvaro Martin capturing bronze.

Men's 20km race walk results Flashscore

08:10 CET - The first medal event of the day, the men's 20km race walk, is now underway after being delayed by an early morning thunderstorm in Paris.

The race that loops back and forth along the Pont D'Lena in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower was originally scheduled to begin at 07:30 CET.

07:30 CET - Welcome to day six of the Paris Games and after a jam-packed Wednesday with 20 gold medals handed out, we are expecting more great action today.

The action starts bright and early with the 20km men's and women's race walks before we turn our attention to the shooting range and the rowing.

Later, we will see the likes of Iga Swiatek on the clay court at Roland Garros and Andy Murray heads into his third match of the Olympics alongside Dan Evans as the pair face American duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere this morning, the flagship rowing events, the fours, take place around 11:00 CET and we will be bringing you all the latest right here.