Paris Olympics LIVE: Rowing comes to an end, men's cycling road race underway

Karolien Florijn won the Netherlands their fifth gold of the Games

It is set to be another incredible day of action at the Paris Olympics 2024, with a whopping 29 gold medals on the line, and several superstar athletes set to take centre stage.

11:39 CET - Oliver Zeidler of Germany has claimed a dominant win in the final rowing event of this Olympic Games, finishing over five seconds clear of natural athlete Yauheni Zalaty and Dutchman Simon van Dorp, who got silver and bronze respectively.

What a week of rowing it's been, with Romania, the Netherlands and Great Britain in particular enjoying a Games to remember.

11:17 CET - The penultimate race of this year's rowing, the men's eight, has gone the way of Great Britian, who have won gold with the Netherlands settling for silver and the United States going home with bronze.

10:56 CET - The women's eight in the rowing has been won by Romania, with Canada taking silver and Great Britain bronze. Romania now have three golds in Paris, two of which have been won in rowing.

The top three Flashscore

10:32 CET - The men's single sculls final at the Paris Olympics has been delayed as traffic congestion prevented the athletes from getting to the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on time, Olympic officials have said this morning.

The final, which was due to be the second of four finals at the regatta, will now be the last race of the Games, starting at 11:30 CET

10:27 CET - The favourite has prevailed in the women's single sculls with Karolien Florijn claiming gold for the Netherlands, who continue to dominate the rowing. Emma Twigg of New Zealand got silver and Viktorija Senkute of Lithuania took bronze.

The final result Flashscore

09:55 CET - Heartbreak for the home crowd in the women's 25m pistol final as France's Camillle Jedrzejewski is beaten in the gold medal shoot-off by South Korea's Yang Jiin. However, the disappointment doesn't last long as the French woman has won the first medal for the hosts on the range at this Olympics.

Hungary's Veronika Major, who is the former world record holder in the event, took home the bronze medal.

Women's 25m pistol final results Flashscore

09:17 CET - The action for the day is underway and the first medal event, the women's 25m pistol final, will begin in just over 10 minutes.

08:00 CET - Welcome back to another day of hectic Olympic action! The first gold medal events of the day get underway soon, with the women's 25m pistol final, as well as four massive rowing events!

During the day, the men's road cycling takes place, as Belgian duo Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert gun for gold.

It's also the day of the women's tennis final, with China's Qinwen Zheng set to go head-to-head with Croatia's Donna Vekic for the gold medal.

American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will be gunning for her third gold medal of the Paris Olympics, while Sha'Carri Richardson aims to win the 100m on Olympic debut.