Paris Olympics LIVE: Second day gets underway with China earning third gold of Games

It's the second full day of the Paris Games

The first day of the Paris Olympics 2024 lived up to the billing, and day two promises to be as intense, with non-stop sporting action from the French capital.

10:22 CET - The first gold medal of the day has gone to China's Xie Yu, who held his nerve to edge out Federico Nilo Maldini of Italy and win top prize in the men's 10m air pistol. Italy's Paolo Monna secured the bronze.

09:30 CET - There's been another notable withdrawal in the men's singles tennis event, with world number six Alex de Minaur failing to recover in time after picking up a hip injury earlier this month at Wimbledon. The Australian will still compete in the men's doubles.

08:00 CET - Day two of the Paris Olympics 2024 is upon us, and today, there are gold medals to be won in swimming, archery, canoeing, and much more.

In addition to those, eyes will be firmly on the basketball, with the USA dream team rocking up into town, as they take on Nikola Jokic's Serbia.

Andy Murray will be in action in the men's tennis doubles, as he could potentially be bidding farewell to the sport. Rafael Nadal is also set to take to his favourite court, while Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas are others raring to go.

French swimming superstar Leon Marchand is a must-watch too, as the 400-metre individual medley world record holder looks to carry home hopes.