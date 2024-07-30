Paris Olympics LIVE: Serbia claim shooting gold, table tennis final to come

China's mixed doubles pair of Yingsha Sun and Chuqin Wang are going for gold today

We are properly in full swing at the 2024 Paris Games and day four promises plenty more drama. Follow all the action and, most importantly, the medals with us here in our dedicated live Olympics Tracker.

11:54 CET - The tennis is set to get underway in around five minutes' time, and it looks to be another action-packed day, with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz resuming their doubles partnership, while Andy Murray aims to prolong his career.

11:27 CET - Another case of COVID-19 has been detected in Paris, unfortunately. Australia's Lani Pallister, a medal hope in the women's 1,500 metres freestyle, has withdrawn from the event after testing positive. A team spokeswoman said the decision had been made to save her energy for the 4x200 freestyle relay. The 1,500 heats start on Tuesday's morning session.

10:30 CET - The first gold medal of the day has gone to Serbia, who have won a nail-biting final against Turkey in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event, prevailing 16-14. That's their first medal of the Games.

09:55 CET - India have beaten South Korea to the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. In the process, Manu Bhaker (22) has become the first Indian to win more than one medal at an Olympic Games since the nation gained independence in 1947.

09:37 CET - The majority of superstars in action today will those at Roland Garros, with Andy Murray (37) and Rafael Nadal fighting to keep their Olympic campaigns alive in the men's doubles this afternoon.

Then tonight, American gymnast Simone Biles (27) is in action in the women's team final, one of the Games' biggest events.

09:15 CET - The first medals events of the day are beginning in 15 minutes, with the Bronze Medal match in the 10m Air Pistol team event between India and South Korea getting underway before Turkey and Serbia contest the final.

08:55 CET - The major news coming out of Paris this morning is that the men's triathlon has been postponed due to pollution levels in the river Seine being too high as a result of rainfall.

The plan is for it to now take place after the women's triathlon tomorrow morning.

07:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our live Olympics Tracker for day four of the Games in Paris. The action kicks off with the men's triathlon today from 08:00 CET and there is plenty more to come with 12 medal events in total including table tennis, gymnastics, rugby and plenty of swimming in the evening!

