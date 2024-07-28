Paris Olympics LIVE: South Korea win dramatic archery gold, Nadal sets up Djokovic clash

Rafael Nadal could set up a second round clash with Novak Djokovic with a win

The first day of the Paris Olympics 2024 lived up to the billing, and day two promises to be as intense, with non-stop sporting action from the French capital.

18:00 CET - It wasn't all plain sailing for Rafael Nadal, but the legendary Spaniard has battled past Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the men's singles to set up a heavyweight second-round showdown against long-time rival Novak Djokovic.

17:49 CET - Gusman Kyrgyzbayev of Kazakhstan has taken the bronze medal against Serbia's Buncic Strahinja in the men's Judo -66 kg contest.

17:45 CET - Jeon Hunyoung, Lim Sihyeon, Nam Suhyeon have continued the domination for South Korea in the archery women's team event, dramatically beating China 5-4 in a tense shoot-off to win their 10th straight title in the event, meaning they will go to Los Angeles in 2028 undefeated as a nation in 40 years. A quite incredible legacy in the sport, but they were pushed all the way by the Chinese trio.

17:10 CET - The team of Alejandra Valencia, Angela Ruiz and Ana Vazquez have won bronze in the archery women's team event, as they beat the Netherlands trio 6-2 to get their first ever medal for their nation in the event.

17:00 CET - We're just 15 minutes away from a blockbuster clash in the men's basketball, with USA's star-studded team taking on Nikola Jokic's Serbia in Lille.

Follow the match from 17:15 CET here.

15:45 CET - Spain women have stunned world number two side China in a thrilling encounter in the basketball. The game was level after normal time and required overtime to decide it and Spain edged China 90-89 in the game of the tournament so far.

15:36 CET - What a performance from Pauline Ferrand Prevot! She has won gold in the mountain biking cross country race on her home track. The Frenchwoman attacked early and no-one could go with her, giving her time to soak in the atmosphere and take it all in.

Hayley Batten from the US finishes second nearly three minutes down, whilst 2016 champion Jenny Rissveds comes home third.

There was heartbreak for both Puck Pieterse and Joanne Lecomte, who were both looking good for medals only for a mechanical and a crash respectively to put pay to their chances.

Neither could contend with the dominant Ferrand Prevot though, who realises her dream in the race that has caused her so much pain in the past.

15:04 CET - It's been a busy day of tennis so far at Roland Garros, with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova overcoming an early scare to advance past Sara Sorribes Tormo thanks to a third set tie-break.

Up next on Court Philippe-Chatrier is Spain's 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal who begins his campaign in the men's singles against Marton Fucsovics. Follow that match live here.

Remember, you can follow all the action from the tennis with our dedicated tracker.

13:43 CET - Back to the judo, where, after Uta Abe was shocked earlier on, her brother Hifumi Abe has made it into the semi-finals of the -66kg category. He beat Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan to progress.

In the men's extra lightweight category, Hifumi Abe will face Denis Vieru, the world number one from Moldova.

Frenchman Walide Khyar lost by ippon to Gusman Kyrgyzbayev from Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals. Kyrgyzbayev will face Brazilian Willian Lima for a spot in the final.

Uta Abe struggled off the mat following her defeat Reuters

13:06 CET - A special moment on the basketball court as South Sudan beat Puerto Rico 90-79 to win their first-ever match at the Olympic Games. A historic moment for the side, who were in control for much of the second half and had Carlik Jones to thank for much of it, with the guard netting 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

South Sudan - Puerto Rico match stats Flashscore

12:40 CET - Away from the action, Paris 2024 organisers have apologised on Sunday to Catholics and other Christian groups angered by a kitsch tableau in the Olympic Games opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo Da Vinci's famous 'The Last Supper' painting.

The segment, which recreated the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus, and drew dismay from the Catholic Church.

12:30 CET - Oh Ye Jin is the Olympic Champion in the Air Pistol 10m women's competition with an olympic record of 243.2.

She beat out fellow South Korean Kim Yeji to the gold with the silver medallist finising just behind her.

Manu Bhaker made history by finishing third in the competition, becoming the first female Indian athlete to win a medal in shooting.

12:22 CET - Japan's Uta Abe, the reigning Olympic champion in the -52kg judo competition has suffered an upset defeat in the round of 16.

Abe, who had not lost a fight in an individual competition since 2019, was beaten by Uzbekistan's Diyora Keldiyorova, twice silver medallist at the world championships.

After Keldiyorova had won by Ippon, Abe sank to her knees holding her head in her hands as she tried to come to terms with what had happened.

12:03 CET - Simone Biles, making her highly-anticipated return to Olympic action, has just completed a sensational opening beam routine, scoring an impressive 14.733.

11:29 CET - Over to the pool, Leon Marchand - branded the new Michael Phelps, which surely gives him no pressure - pleases his home crowd as he makes his way into the 400m Individual Medley by winning the second heat in a time of 4:08:30. That should be an exciting final later in the Olympics.

10:22 CET - The first gold medal of the day has gone to China's Xie Yu, who held his nerve to edge out Federico Nilo Maldini of Italy and win top prize in the men's 10m air pistol. Italy's Paolo Monna secured the bronze.

09:30 CET - There's been another notable withdrawal in the men's singles tennis event, with world number six Alex de Minaur failing to recover in time after picking up a hip injury earlier this month at Wimbledon. The Australian will still compete in the men's doubles.

Read more here.

08:00 CET - Day two of the Paris Olympics 2024 is upon us, and today, there are gold medals to be won in swimming, archery, canoeing, and much more.

In addition to those, eyes will be firmly on the basketball, with the USA dream team rocking up into town, as they take on Nikola Jokic's Serbia.

Andy Murray will be in action in the men's tennis doubles, as he could potentially be bidding farewell to the sport. Rafael Nadal is also set to take to his favourite court, while Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas are others raring to go.

French swimming superstar Leon Marchand is a must-watch too, as the 400-metre individual medley world record holder looks to carry home hopes.