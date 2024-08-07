Advertisement
  Paris Olympics LIVE: Spain win race walk relay, Miroslaw going for gold in speed climbing

Updated
Aleksandra Miroslaw will be the favourite for the speed climbing gold today
It's Day 12 at the Paris Olympics with more than 20 sets of medals up for grabs on Wednesday. Follow all the action from Paris with Flashscore.

10:25 CET - The first gold of the day has been won by Spain, who have prevailed in the race walk relay ahead of Ecuador and Australia. That's the nation's second gold of the Games. 

The final result
07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of another action-packed day at the Olympics. We start with the marathon race walk relay, which is just getting underway, whilst we may see more world records on the climbing wall and in the velodrome.

Later tonight, the men's 400-metre final headlines the night underneath the lights of the Stade de France.

We will bring you news of every single medal from the Games, as well the biggest news from the French capital throughout the day.

