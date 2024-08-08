Paris Olympics LIVE: Tebogo flies in 200m final, McLaughlin-Levrone sets new world record

The Olympics is entering its final stages, but there are still plenty of medals up for grabs in a wide variety of sports. You can keep up with who wins what in today's events including the men's 200m final, right here.

22:13 CET - More taekwondo medals to report: South Korea's Kim Yu-jin has won gold in the women's featherweight division (-57kg) by beating Iran's Nahid Kiyanichandeh, who claimed silver.

Bulgaria's Alizadeh Kimia and Canada's Skylar Park won the bronze medals.

21:59 CET - Moving away from the track and field, Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov won gold in the men's taekwondo featherweight (-68kg) division, beating Jordan's Zaid Kareem, who claimed silver.

Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan celebrates winning the gold medal Reuters

Brazil's Edival Pontes and China's Liang Yushuai won the bronze medals.

21:50 CET - The USA just keep on cleaning up the medals at the Stade de France. In the final track event of the evening, Grant Holloway won gold in the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 12.99 seconds.

Daniel Roberts, also of the USA, took silver with Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell in third.

Men's 110m hurdles final results Flashscore

21:47 CET - The men’s javelin gold has been won by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem with India’s Neeraj Chopra taking silver. Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the bronze medal.

Nadeem's winning throw of 92.97 metres was a new Olympic record and his gold is Pakistan's first since 1984!

21:30 CET - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the USA has won gold in the women’s 400m hurdles with a new world record time of 50.37! Her compatriot Anna Cockrell came in second with Dutch track star Femke Bol having to settle for bronze.

McLaughlin-Levrone obliterated the field and that world record was her sixth, incredibly.

21:25 CET - The women's long jump has been won by the USA's Tara Davis-Woodhall with Germany's Malaika Mihambo taking silver. Jasmine Moore, also of the USA, claimed bronze. Davis-Woodhall's winning jump was 7.10 metres.

Long jump medalists Flashscore

21:20 CET - It has emerged that 200m bronze medalist Noah Lyles tested positive for Covid before the final, potentially explaining his lacklustre performance. Read more about Letsile's Tebogo's 200m win here.

20:48 CET - The Netherlands have beaten Germany 3-1 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to win the gold medal in men's hockey with Duco Telgenkamp firing home the final penalty shot past goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg.

The Dutch players celebrate after winning the final Reuters

20:34 CET - The men’s 200m final has been won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo ahead of Americans Kenneth Bendarek and Noah Lyles!

Letsile Tebogo is the 200m champion AFP

Coming around the bend, it looked as though the 100m gold medalist Lyles was in pole position to win but he couldn't sustain his pace and Tebogo ran away from him with ease, clocking a winning time of 19.46 seconds. Tebogo's blistering run was only 0.16 seconds off Usain Bolt's Olympic record.

Men's 200m final results Flashcore

20:10 CET - More for the French to cheer about, this time from the velodrome, as local Benjamin Thomas has secured gold in the men’s omnium. Portugal’s Iuri Leitao took silver with Belgian Fabio van den Bossche claiming the bronze medal.

Men's omnium medalists Flashscore

19:49 CET - France's men's basketball team have defeated world champions Germany 73-69 to book their spot in the gold medal match! That means it's a guaranteed podium finish for Victor Wembanyama and Co.

The tournament hosts will face the winner of the USA and Serbia in the final. The second semi-final is from 21:00 CET this evening.

19:20 CET - Over to the velodrome where the women’s keirin final has just concluded with New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews winning the gold medal with a time of 10.744. The Netherlands’ Hetty van de Wouw claimed silver with Great Britain’s Emma Finucane grabbing bronze.

19:12 CET - Another blockbuster evening athletics session awaits at the Stade de France with finals to come in the women’s long jump, men’s javelin, men’s 200m sprint and two hurdles events. Check out the program below!

The evening's athletics highlights Flashscore

18:52 CET - Morocco have claimed the bronze medal in the men's football after handing African rivals Egypt an absolute battering. After leading 2-0 at half-time, Morocco added four more goals in the second half to run away with a 6-0 win.

The final scoreline was perhaps a little flattering but you can't deny that one team showed up for this one!

Key match stats Flashscore

18:45 CET - Chinese young gun Luo Shifang has won gold in the women's 59kg Olympic weightlifting with a total of 241kg, setting Olympic records in the snatch and clean and jerk.

Shifang Luo of China in action Reuters

23-year-old Luo came out on top against Canada's Maude Charron and Taiwan's defending champion Kuo Hsing-Chun. Charron, who won the 64kg title in Tokyo three years ago but had to move down after the class was removed from the Olympic programme, took silver with a total of 236kg. Kuo narrowly missed out on second place and had to settle for bronze with a total of 235kg.

18:02 CET - At half-time in the men's bronze medal match in the football, Morocco lead Egypt 2-0.

17:33 CET - Great Britain have won their first gold of the day courtesy of Ellie Aldridge, who has prevailed in the women's kite event in the sailing. Lauriane Nolot of France and Annelious Lammerts of the Netherlands got silver and bronze respectively.

16:32 CET - China are also through to the final of the women's team table tennis thanks to a straight sets win over South Korea.

16:23 CET - China have continued their dominance in the diving, with defending champion Siyi Xie winning gold again and compatriot Zongyuan Wang taking silver in the men's 3m springboard. Osmar Olvera Ibarra of Mexico got bronze.

The final result Flashscore

16:00 CET - India have claimed the bronze medal in the men's field hockey, beating Spain 2-1. It's the second Olympic Games in a row that they've left with bronze.

The final, between the Netherlands and Germany, will begin in three hours.

15:54 CET - Spain are through to the women's water polo final thanks to a penalty shootout win over the Netherlands, with the sides level at 14-14 at the end of play.

15:35 CET - We're just one day away from the men's football final between France and Spain, and French manager Thierry Henry feels that it will have been a successful Olympics for his side regardless of the outcome.

14:00 CET - In the men’s kayak four 500m final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Germany have claimed gold with Australia clinching silver ahead of Spain, who took the bronze medal.

Before that, New Zealand won gold in the women's kayak four 500m final. Germany came in second to take the silver medal, with Hungary picking up the bronze.

New Zealand's women's kayak four after winning gold Reuters

Earlier, In the men’s canoe double 500m final, the Chinese pair took gold ahead of Italy in second and Spain in third.

13:20 CET - Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti have won gold in the mixed multihull sailing final.

Argentina's Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco clinched silver while New Zealand's Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson took the bronze.

13:05 CET - Indonesia’s Veddriq Leonardo has won gold in the men’s speed climbing, pipping China’s Wu Peng in the final duel.

The USA’s Sam Watson won the bronze-medal face-off with a world record time of 4.74 seconds! If only he’d have won his semi-final…

The men's speed climbing medalists Flashscore

12:55 CET - Double world champion Chase Jackson of the United States has failed to qualify for the shot put final after a miserable performance in the heats.

"I do not really know what happened," she said. "I guess the pressure got to me. I don't really have a lot to say about it. I just want to get to my family."

12:35 CET - The United States took the first, convincing step towards ending their men’s 4x100 metres relay drought when they qualified fastest in the heats, with a lot more firepower to come. The big news was that Jamaica crashed out after two horrible changeovers - they will not be in the final for the first time in 20 years.

The USA women’s team also look well-placed to reclaim the title from Jamaica after qualifying fastest.

12:25 CET - The first sailing medals of the day have been handed out with the mixed dinghy race now over. Austria snatched gold with the Japanese pair taking silver and Sweden's duo claiming bronze.

09:40 CET - The first gold medal of the day has gone to Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands, who has won the women's swimming marathon ahead of Moesha Johnson of Australia and Cinevra Taddeucci of Italy.

It was a gruelling race with the swimmers having to fight against a strong current in the river Seine, and Van Rouwendaal overtook Johnson to claim victory just before the end.

The podium Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of Day 13 of the 2024 Olympic Games!

They say 13 is an unlucky number, but plenty of athletes won't feel like that come the end of the day with gold medals aplenty up for grabs including one in one of the biggest events, the men's 200m final.

First up though, we have the women's swimming marathon, which is getting underway as we speak. The athletes will swim 10km through the river Seine, which has been deemed clean enough after failing tests earlier in the Games.

