Paris Olympics LIVE: Teddy Riner clinches historic judo gold, Spain into football semis

The exhilarating sport shows no signs of slowing down at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and today sees a remarkable 23 gold medals handed out across the events. Keep up with all the latest news and medals here in our live tracker.

18:58 CET - Spain cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Japan in the men's football to set up a semi-final meeting with Morocco.

18:18 CET - French judo legend Teddy Riner continues to add to his legacy, beating South Korea's Kim Min-jong in the men's +100kg final. It is his fourth-ever Olympic gold medal. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Alisher Yusupov clinched bronze.

17:47 CET - Brazilian Beatriz Souza won the gold medal in the women's over 78kg category in judo at the Olympics.

Raz Hershko of Israel took silver, while France's Romane Dicko and Kim Ha-yun of South Korea were awarded bronze.

17:28 CET - Chinese pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong performed a demolition job on South Korea in the mixed doubles badminton final, winning 21-8, 21-11 to clinch gold. Japan's Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe earned bronze.

17:18 CET - South Korea have successfully defended their Olympic title in the mixed team archery event after beating Germany 6-0 in the final. The USA claimed bronze after victory over India.

17:05 CET - Morocco are the first team into the men's football semi-finals after an emphatic 4-0 victory against the USA.

16:46 CET - Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood all share the lead (-11) after the opening two rounds in the men's golf event, and with several high-profile names still within touching distance, it promises to be an exciting weekend at Le Golf National.

16:26 CET - Tennis women's world No.1 Iga Swiatek has easily beaten Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the bronze medal at the Olympics. Perhaps not what she desired after coming into the tournament as the heavy favourite, but at least she is going away with something.

16:15 CET - Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-ting, one of two boxers at the heart of a gender row, won her featherweight round of 16 bout against Uzbekistan's Sidora Turdibekova on points by unanimous decision at the Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old Taiwanese, along with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who won her round of 16 welterweight fight on Thursday against Italy's Angela Cariniin 46 seconds, have been in the spotlight of the gender row after being cleared to compete in the Olympics.

Both had been disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after failing International Boxing Association eligibility rules that prevent athletes with male XY chromosomes from competing in women's events.

The boxing competition in Paris is run by the International Olympic Committee after it stripped the IBA's international recognition in 2023 over governance and finance issues, and the IOC has said that women have every right to compete in Paris.

15:42 CET - Great Britain have won their ninth gold medal of the Games, coming out on top in the equestrian team jumping. The USA claimed silver, while home nation France picked up bronze.

15:22 CET - French judoka legend Teddy Riner raised his level to book a spot in the semi-finals of the men's +100kg category, beating Georgia's Guram Tushishvili at the Paris Games to stay on course for a fourth Olympic gold medal.

15:07 CET - Carlos Alcaraz has underlined his credentials as the favourite for the men's singles title, thrashing Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals this afternoon. The Spaniard will face either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday's gold medal match.

14:29 CET - Great Britain's Bryony Page has produced the performance of her life to win Olympic gold in the women's trampoline final. Belarusian Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya was forced to settle for second while Sophiane Methot picked up the bronze medal for Canada.

13:50 CET - Spain's Diego Botin & Florian Trittel have claimed gold in the men's skiff medal race, with New Zealand finishing second on overall points and the USA taking bronze.

13:26 CET - World champion Sha'Carri Richardson's long-awaited Olympic debut got off to a terrific start today as she cruised through the women's 100 metres heats, while her Jamaican rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also advanced in her fifth Games.

The American won her heat in 10.94 seconds, three years after her Olympic dreams came crashing down around her when she tested positive for cannabis, while twice champion Fraser-Pryce (10.92) finished second in her heat.

12:59 CET - Netherlands duo Odile van Aanholt & Annette Duetz have won Olympic gold in the women's skiff despite a dramatic last-minute error at the finish in the medals race. Sweden claimed silver and France bronze.

12:42 CET - Defending Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and world champion Josh Kerr have safely negotiated the first step on the path to one of the most highly-anticipated races of the Games after coming through their respective heats of the 1,500 metres.

12:35 CET - Great Britain are victorious in the women's lightweight double sculls final, with Emily Craig & Imogen Grant claiming Olympic gold. Romania came through in second and Greece finished third.

12:28 CET - Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka is under medical assessment after collapsing following her women's 200 metres individual medley heat at the Paris Olympics on Friday, a venue official has said.

Medical staff rushed to assist Potocka and carried her away from the pool-side on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on her face after she finished seventh in the third heat of the event in the morning session at La Defense Arena.

12:21 CET - In the lightweight men's double sculls final, Ireland's Fintan McCarthy & Paul O'Donovan defended their Olympic title, finishing ahead of Italy in second and Greece in third.

12:08 CET - China's Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan have come out on top in an absorbing men's synchronised 3m springboard final to clinch gold.

Mexico's Juan Celaya and Osmar Olvera finished a close second while Great Britain pair Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher claimed a deserved bronze.

11:53 CET - The Netherlands have taken gold in the women's pair final, seeing off close competition from Romania and Australia who finished second and third respectively.

11:42 CET - Croatia are victorious in the men's pair final after a stunning final 500m from Valent and Martin Sinkovic. Great Britain finish second after being pipped on the line and Switzerland take bronze.

10:39 CET - Chiara Leone has won gold for Switzerland in the women's 50m rifle three positions, scoring an Olympic record 464.4. The USA's Sagen Maddalena took silver while China's Zhang Qiongyue claimed bronze.

09:48 CET - Emotions ran high at the surfing venue in Tahiti late on Thursday, with reigning Olympic champion Carissa Moore and local favourite Vahine Fierro knocked out, while Brazil's Gabriel Medina set up a blockbuster semi-final with Australia's Jack Robinson.

08:00 CET - It is set to be another incredible day of action at the Olympics in Paris, with the football quarter-finals getting underway, as well as the men's 10,000m, the BMX racing finals and home hope Teddy Riner beginning his judo campaign.

