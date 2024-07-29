Paris Olympics LIVE: Tom Daley in Synchronised 10m Platform Final action

The first weekend of Olympic action was packed full of drama and shock results - a hallmark of a great Olympic Games. We can expect more of the same as the Paris Games moves into the second week, so follow it all with us here!

10:36 CET - The first gold medal of the day has been won by South Korea, with Ban Hyojin winning the women's 10m air rifle event ahead of China's Huang Yuting and Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat.

10:00 CET - Things are very much underway for the day in Paris with a number of heats and early-round clashes already taking place in multiple sports including badminton, fencing and shooting, but the first major event of the week will begin in an hour: the final of the men's Synchronised 10m Platform in the diving.

08:00 CET - Day three of Olympic action is here and there is a lot to look forward to! There are medal events in shooting, diving, archery, judo, swimming and much more - follow it all with us here.

In addition to the big medal events, there is the small matter of Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal this afternoon in quite possibly one final dance between two of the greatest players to play the sport. Buckle in.