Paris Olympics LIVE: Torres Gil wins BMX freestyle gold, Djokovic advances

15:48 CET - Luxembourg's former China table tennis player Ni Xialian's sixth Olympics was cut short on Wednesday by Chinese top seed Sun Yingsha, who the 61-year-old helped train this week to prepare for opponents with an unusual paddle in the mixed doubles final.

For Ni, a former world champion with China who now represents Luxembourg, her stint in Paris was a dream come true.

"I am very excited and grateful to have the opportunity to play against Shasha, the world number one," said Ni, who lost 4-0 in the round of 32.

"I truly had my eyes opened to what it means to be the world number one.

"Many shots that would score in other games were just like scratching an itch for her, barely affecting her at all."

Ni Xialian waves to the crowd after defeat Reuters

Ni, world champion in 1983, is the oldest athlete competing in table tennis at the Paris Games.

15:39 CET - To Lille now, and let's give you an update on the women's basketball, which has come to an end for the day. In the early game, Spain edged out Puerto Rico by just a single point, winning the Group A game 63-62, their second win of the competition. Megan Gustafson was the star of the show for the Spaniards, with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Later, also in Group A, Serbia had a much easier time of it, beating China 81-59 with Yvonne Anderson topping the scoring charts - netting 15 points in the victory.

Group A standings Flashscore

15:28 CET - Jose Torres Gil is the BMX freestyle champion! A 94.82 score in his first run was technically sound and spectacular, seeing the judges award the Argentinian the top score. Kieran Riley from Great Britain and Anthony Jeanjean certainly were crowd favourites with their devil-may-care trickery, but the pair have to settle with silver and bronze respectively.

15:08 CET - Three years after Britain finished second overall in the boxing competition in Tokyo with six medals, they were left reeling earlier today after Chantelle Reid became the nation's fifth straight fighter to be eliminated at the Paris Olympics.

Reid suffered a 3-2 split decision loss to Morocco's Khadija Mardi in a women's heavyweight bout on Wednesday, leaving Lewis Richardson as the only British boxer in the competition.

Despite the defeats, Reid said the mood in the British camp had not soured.

"We've all been so supportive of each other. We've given each other so much respect and we've been there for each other. We're a close team," she added.

Chantelle Reid was beaten in her bout Reuters

14:50 CET - Racing in the debut women's windsurfing marathon was abandoned this afternoon as the wind faded during a gruelling hour for the Olympic sailors off Marseille.

After a dramatic start, where a power boat whizzed across the front of the fleet to signal the off, the race developed into a slow slog, with the windsurfers dropping off the foils and having to 'pump' their sails to propel themselves.

Eventually, after Israel's Sharon Kantor had led for most of the legs completed, the organisers opted to abandon, an official boat speeding in front of the fleet and flying the flag signalling that the race was over.

Sharon Kantor of Israel in action Reuters

14:37 CET - Back to Roland Garros and two more men have advanced into the quarter-finals. Tommy Paul has beaten home favourite Corentin Moutet, whilst Lorenzo Musetti has seen off Taylor Fritz.

14:22 CET - The Athletics gets going tomorrow and Netherlands' Sifan Hassan will defend her Tokyo Olympic 5,000 metres and 10,000 titles and take on the marathon in Paris, she said on Wednesday, dropping the 1,500m from her programme.

Hassan, who was initially registered to compete in all four events, sent shockwaves through the sport when she attempted an unprecedented Tokyo treble three years ago.

One of the toughest fighters on the track, Hassan fell during her opening 1,500 heat but came roaring back to advance and ultimately take bronze.

She later said that the stress of chasing the Tokyo agenda left her exhausted but was all smiles as she announced a gruelling new programme for Paris.

"I'm really curious what's going to happen," the Ethiopian-born runner told reporters.

14:13 CET - Away from the action, Canada's appeal against their team's points deduction at the Paris Games amid a drone scandal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS said on Wednesday.

Canada were docked six points, while coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any soccer-related activity for one year by FIFA after New Zealand complained that Canadian staff flew drones over their training sessions before their opening match.

"The application filed by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer in relation to the six-point deduction imposed on the Canadian women’s soccer team for the football tournament at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has been dismissed," CAS said in a statement.

14:01 CET - Drama at the end of the BMX freestyle finals as world champion Hannah Roberts is the only person who can stop Yawen Deng from winning the gold medal, but the decorated American slips off the pedals after her first trick and it's all over! The chinese rider has won the gold after a searing second run that included two backflips, scoring a total of 92.60. Her first run of 92.50 would also have been enough for gold too.

In second, is USA's Perris Benegas, whilst the Australian and underdog Natalya Diehm takes home the bronze.

13:50 CET - Over to Roland Garros, where top seed Novak Djokovic has continued his quest for gold in the men's singles with a 7-5, 6-3 straight-set victory over Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

Another top 15 player through is Stefanos Tsitsipas, with the Greek star beating Sebastian Baez 7-5, 6-1 to advance.

Tsitsipas - Baez match stats Flashscore

13:46 CET - Less than 24 hours after celebrating his gold medal win in the table tennis mixed doubles, China’s Wang Chuqin suffered a shock exit in the singles event to Sweden's Truls Moregard, who played a spectacular match to advance to the round of 16 on Wednesday after winning their match 4-2.

For the 22-year-old Moregard it was his second ever victory over a Chinese player in international competition.

An ecstatic Moregard celebrated by shouting to the crowd, dancing on the floor, and drawing energy from spectators chanting his name.

"I have almost never taken a set against Wang, so it's crazy to win here. I think how I played in the tactical game was really clever, and I didn't feel that he had his best day at the beginning," said Moregard.

Truls Moregard in action Reuters

13:28 CET - As we wait for more medals, let's focus on someone who has already won silverware in the Olympics.

Twice Olympic champion Tatjana Smith is ready to retire after the Paris Games, with the South African saying on Wednesday that she no longer wanted to be defined by her achievements even as she seeks a second gold medal at La Defense Arena.

She explained: ""I feel like I'm in a much better space than I was in Tokyo, in terms of just really enjoying swimming for what it is. It's not my identity and it's not who I am, it's just what I do. There's life after swimming as well."

Tatjana Smith of South Africa Reuters

13:05 CET - Jamaica's twice 200 metres world champion Shericka Jackson will not contest the sprint double at the Paris Olympics after dropping the 100m from her programme, team manager Ludlow Watts said on Wednesday.

"She has given up her place in the 100 metres ... all the information that we can provide is that she is not going to participate in the 100 metres," Watts, Jamaica's track and field team manager, told Reuters.

"Shashalee Forbes is her replacement in the women's 100 metres."

12:44 CET - Huge drama in the rowing quad sculls final for the women, where Great Britain produced an almighty finish to overthrow the Netherlands on the line in a photo finish to take the gold medal on the last stroke.

The Dutch had led from start to almost finish with the the British four winning it on the line in a time of 6:16:31, just 0.15 seconds ahead of the team in orange.

Germany finished third to take home the bronze medal.

Women's quad sculls final results Flashscore

12:32 CET - Straight to the rowing, where in the men's quad sculls final, the Netherlands have retained their title from Tokyo in emphatic fashion to lead the race from start to finish and take the gold medal.

They did not beat their world and olympic record from three years ago, but that won't matter as they celebrate in their boat. Italy took second, whilst Poland earned bronze, two seconds clear of Great Britain.

12:27 CET - In sweltering heat in central Paris, Great Britain's Alex Yee has put in a masterful final push on the run leg to take gold in the men's triathlon. The elite runner overtook New Zealand's Hayden Wilde in the final few hundred metres to win the race, whilst an ecstatic Leo Bergere took bronze for France 10 seconds back.

Every runner in the top 10 has collapsed across the line, showing just how hard the race was - a race that took until the run leg to split apart. Two medals for Great Britain in the triathlon races today, and two for hosts France.

Men's triathlon podium Flashscore

12:06 CET - The Netherlands crew of Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester blazed into the women's pairs Olympic rowing final with the fastest time at the Vaire-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Wednesday as Tuesday's hot weather gave way to overcast skies.

The Dutch duo finished the 2000-metre course in 7:10.16 in the first semi-final, almost four seconds faster than Australia, who won the second semi of the morning. Those two crews will be joined in the final by Romania, Greece, the US and Lithuania.

The men's pairs were a tighter affair with fewer than three seconds separating the top three in the second semi as Romania, Great Britain and Ireland secured their final berths, with Croatia, Switzerland and Spain joining them from the first semi.

After four days of heats and repechages, the first rowing medals of the Games will be decided later today in the men's and women's quadruple sculls events.

12:01 CET - Chinese pair Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan put on a clinic in the women's 10m synchronised diving final, taking the gold with a stellar score of 359.10. North Korea came a distant second with 315.90 and Great Britain captured bronze, scoring 304.38.

Women's diving results Flashscore

10:43 CET - It's now time for the men's individual triathlon as temperatures rise in the French capital, while at 11:00 CET, we've got the final of the women's synchronised 10m platform event.

10:04 CET - Cassandre Beaugrand has won a stunning gold medal on home soil in the women's triathlon, racing to victory on the final leg ahead of Switzerland's Julie Derron in second and Great Britain's Beth Potter in third. What a race that was!

Beaugrand won gold for France Flashscore

09:22 CET - It's been an enthralling women's race so far in tricky conditions, with nine athletes in the lead group ahead of the 10km run to the finish line.

08:30 CET - The first medal event of the day is the women's individual triathlon, with the men's to follow a later later this morning. Organisers had said there was only a 60% chance the event would go ahead today due to the water quality of the Seine, however, results taken overnight were deemed suitable by World Triathlon.

08:00 CET - Welcome to our dedicated Olympics tracker for day five of the Games in Paris. Here we will cover the key events, breaking news and, of course, all the medals! It promises to be another jam-packed day of drama with medals to come in the triathlon, rowing, BMX cycling, gymnastics, swimming and more.

