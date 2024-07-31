Paris Olympics LIVE: Triathlon & diving medals up for grabs after Beaugrand wins home gold

It's a busy start to day five at the Paris Olympics

The drama doesn't stop at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and today sees 20 gold medals handed out across the events. Keep up with all the medals here in our live tracker.

10:43 CET - It's now time for the men's individual triathlon as temperatures rise in the French capital, while at 11:00 CET, we've got the final of the women's synchronised 10m platform event.

10:04 CET - Cassandre Beaugrand has won a stunning gold medal on home soil in the women's triathlon, racing to victory on the final leg ahead of Switzerland's Julie Derron in second and Great Britain's Beth Potter in third. What a race that was!

09:22 CET - It's been an enthralling women's race so far in tricky conditions, with nine athletes in the lead group ahead of the 10km run to the finish line.

08:30 CET - The first medal event of the day is the women's individual triathlon, with the men's to follow a later later this morning. Organisers had said there was only a 60% chance the event would go ahead today due to the water quality of the Seine, however, results taken overnight were deemed suitable by World Triathlon.

08:00 CET - Welcome to our dedicated Olympics tracker for day five of the Games in Paris. Here we will cover the key events, breaking news and, of course, all the medals! It promises to be another jam-packed day of drama with medals to come in the triathlon, rowing, BMX cycling, gymnastics, swimming and more.

