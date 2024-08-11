Paris Olympics LIVE: USA facing France in women's basketball final to round off Games

USA are looking to win gold in the women's basketball

It is the final day of the Paris Olympics 2024, and it is set to be a fairly quiet one as the city prepares for the end of what has been non-stop sporting action.

15:25 CET - We are around five minutes away from the very last event of this year's Olympic Games. The USA are taking on France in the women's basketball final, with the former looking to go top of the medal standings with a victory. The Americans are indeed the hot favourites, but the hosts will want to spoil their party.

15:12 CET - Serbia extended their reign over Olympic water polo by beating Croatia 13-11 for a third successive gold in the men's event in front of a roaring crowd at La Defense Arena.

The Balkan battle was spirited and physical, with both teams committing a slew of fouls and occasionally putting an errant hand onto an opponent's head.

In the end, the Serbians were too strong though, leading for all but a handful of minutes on their way to another Olympic triumph.

15:06 CET - Denmark have beaten Germany 39-26 to win gold in the men's handball final at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium. Germany will go home with the silver medal, while earlier Spain edged Slovenia 23-22 to take bronze.

15:01 CET - The USA's Jennifer Valente has reigned victorious in the women's Omnium, winning the Americans their 39th gold at these Olympics, just one behind China at the top. Poland's Daria Pikulik picked up silver and New Zealand's Ally Wollaston bronze.

Valente has won the USA their 39th gold Profimedia, Flashscore

14:40 CET - World No.1 Italy were far too good for the United States, beating the Americans 3-0 to win the Olympic women's volleyball gold. It is their first-ever medal in the event.

Italy came into the Olympics as the Volleyball Nations League champions and did not lose a match en route to gold, dropping one set in the pool stage and none in the knockouts.

Italy's Paola Egonu was the star of the show after the 25-year-old scored 22 points with four blocks.

14:35 CET - China's Li Wenwen has claimed her second Olympic gold medal with a dominant performance to take the title in the women's over 81kg weightlifting competition.

The defending gold medallist in the heaviest women's class did not come close to threatening her own world record of 335kg, but her total of 309kg was more than enough to see off the rest of the field at the Paris Expo.

South Korea's Park Hye-jeong took silver with a 299kg total, while Great Britain's Emily Campbell was clearly delighted with her bronze medal after lifting a total of 288kg.

14:08 CET - Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands has won gold in the men's keirin, surging over the line ahead of Australia's Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer in second and third respectively.

13:45 CET - New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews is victorious in the women's sprint final at the National Velodrome, taking gold after beating Germany's Lea Friedrich 2-0 to add to her gold in the keirin.

Great Britain's world champion Emma Finucane beat Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw to take the bronze.

Medallists in the women's sprint Flashscore

13:33 CET - Bahrain's Akhmed Tazhudinov has won the 97kg wrestling gold leaving Georgia's Givi Matcharashvili with the silver. Magomedkhan Magomedov of Azerbaijan and Iran's Amirali Azarpira claimed bronze.

13:05 CET - Hungary's Michelle Gulyas has clinched gold in the women's modern pentathlon after a brilliant performance in the laser run. Home favourite Elodie Clouvel earned silver for France and South Korea's Seungmin Seong took the bronze.

12:49 CET - Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan has won the men's 65kg wrestling freestyle gold, with Iran's Rahman Amouzadkhalili taking silver and Sebastian Rivera of Puerto Rico and Albania's Islam Dudaev claiming bronze.

12:32 CET - Congolese sprinter Dominique Lasconi Mulamba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Testing Agency said, days after he competed in the Olympic 100 metres in Paris.

Mulamba got through the preliminaries with a time of 10.54 but went out in round one on August 3 when he finished seventh in 10.53. The positive sample was collected a day later in Paris, according to the ITA.

12:04 CET - In the men's water polo bronze medal match, the USA have come out on top, defeating Hungary 11-8 to earn a spot on the podium.

11:25 CET - Spain have claimed bronze in the men's handball competition after a narrow 23-22 victory over Slovenia this morning.

10:53 CET - Great Britain's reigning Olympic champion Kate French has withdrawn from today's Modern Pentathlon final due to sickness, the sport's governing body announced.

French will be replaced by Germany's Annika Zillekens, who had announced her retirement after failing to qualify from Saturday's semi-final.

10:24 CET - Sifan Hassan has won a brilliant gold for the Netherlands in the women's marathon, sprinting past Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa to finish in an Olympic record time of 2:22:55.

A remarkable achievement having already claimed bronze in the 5,000m and 10,000m earlier this week.

Assefa was forced to settle for silver while Kenyan Helen Obiri took the bronze medal.

Women's marathon result Flashscore

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the final day of the Paris Olympics! The 16 days have flown by, and we now gear up to say goodbye to the French capital.

However, there are still a few more medals to be won, and up first, is the women's marathon!