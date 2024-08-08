Advertisement
  Paris Olympics LIVE: Van Rouwendaal wins swimming gold for the Dutch, numerous finals to come

Van Rouwendaal has her second Olympic gold
The Olympics is entering its final stages, but there are still plenty of medals up for grabs in a wide variety of sports. You can keep up with who wins what in today's events including the men's 200m final, right here.

See the full schedule and medal table here

09:40 CET - The first gold medal of the day has gone to Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands, who has won the women's swimming marathon ahead of Moesha Johnson of Australia and Cinevra Taddeucci of Italy. 

It was a gruelling race with the swimmers having to fight against a strong current in the river Seine, and Van Rouwendaal overtook Johnson to claim victory just before the end. 

The podium
07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of Day 13 of the 2024 Olympic Games!

They say 13 is an unlucky number, but plenty of athletes won't feel like that come the end of the day with gold medals aplenty up for grabs including one in one of the biggest events, the men's 200m final.

First up though, we have the women's swimming marathon, which is getting underway as we speak. The athletes will swim 10km through the river Seine, which has been deemed clean enough after failing tests earlier in the Games. 

Click here to read more about today's agenda

Mentions
Olympic Games
