PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps back due to 'medical situation'

Reuters

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a "medical situation", the U.S.-based circuit said on Tuesday.

A joint statement by Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board said day-to-day operations will be led by Tour executives Ron Price and Tyler Dennis during Monahan's absence. It did not reveal the nature of the medical issue.

The news comes after a tumultuous week in the sport with the PGA Tour announcing a shock merger with the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

"The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "We will provide further updates as appropriate."

Monahan, 53, is the fourth commissioner in the history of the PGA Tour. He joined the Tour in 2008 as executive director of the Players Championship and moved to an executive role with the Tour in 2013 before taking over as commissioner from Tim Finchem in 2017.

"Our thoughts are with Jay and his family during his absence, and we wish him a speedy recovery," the PGA Tour's Price and Dennis said in a joint statement.

"We have a strong and experienced leadership team in place, and our priority is to support our players and continue the work underway to further lead the PGA Tour and golf's future."

Monahan came under fire last week when he announced the merger with the breakaway circuit, which is funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

He said the agreement was in the best interests of PGA Tour members but described a closed-door meeting with the players where some called for his resignation as "intense" and "heated".

Earlier this week, the leader of a U.S. Senate subcommittee as the PGA Tour and LIV for their records on the planned merger and opened an investigation into the agreement.

The 9/11 Families United group, which has protested at LIV events in the United States, issued a statement that said PGA Tour leaders "should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed".

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on September 11 were from Saudi Arabia. However, the kingdom has long denied a role in the attacks on the Twin Towers, which killed nearly 3000 people.