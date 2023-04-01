PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps back due to 'medical situation'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps back due to 'medical situation'
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps back due to 'medical situation'
Monahan has come under fire recently
Monahan has come under fire recently
Reuters
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a "medical situation", the U.S.-based circuit said on Tuesday.

A joint statement by Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board said day-to-day operations will be led by Tour executives Ron Price and Tyler Dennis during Monahan's absence. It did not reveal the nature of the medical issue.

The news comes after a tumultuous week in the sport with the PGA Tour announcing a shock merger with the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

"The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "We will provide further updates as appropriate."

Monahan, 53, is the fourth commissioner in the history of the PGA Tour. He joined the Tour in 2008 as executive director of the Players Championship and moved to an executive role with the Tour in 2013 before taking over as commissioner from Tim Finchem in 2017.

"Our thoughts are with Jay and his family during his absence, and we wish him a speedy recovery," the PGA Tour's Price and Dennis said in a joint statement.

"We have a strong and experienced leadership team in place, and our priority is to support our players and continue the work underway to further lead the PGA Tour and golf's future."

Monahan came under fire last week when he announced the merger with the breakaway circuit, which is funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

He said the agreement was in the best interests of PGA Tour members but described a closed-door meeting with the players where some called for his resignation as "intense" and "heated".

Earlier this week, the leader of a U.S. Senate subcommittee as the PGA Tour and LIV for their records on the planned merger and opened an investigation into the agreement.

The 9/11 Families United group, which has protested at LIV events in the United States, issued a statement that said PGA Tour leaders "should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed".

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on September 11 were from Saudi Arabia. However, the kingdom has long denied a role in the attacks on the Twin Towers, which killed nearly 3000 people.

Mentions
Golf
Related Articles
Collin Morikawa still nursing back injury as he seeks first U.S. Open crown
Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka seek to keep U.S. Open focus amid merger turmoil
Turmoil in professional game changes nothing in golf's spiritual home
Show more
Golf
Rory McIlroy seeing 'big steps of progress' in his game ahead of US Open bid
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka in mouthwatering pairing at U.S. Open
US senator opens probe into PGA Tour, LIV Golf agreement
Smith at peace with decision to join LIV Golf after merger news
PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
All eyes on Hollywood as U.S. Open arrives in LA amidst LIV controversy
Nick Taylor wins play-off to become first man to win Canadian Open on home turf since 1954
Nick Taylor and Corey Conners to try and make history on home turf at Canadian Open
PGA loyalists reportedly to get equity in new firm over LIV jumpers
US Open returns to Los Angeles amid new upheaval in global golf following LIV merger
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG keen on Mbappe sale, Al-Hilal interested in Lukaku
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not trigger one-year contract extension
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day