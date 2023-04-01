Players union says English domestic schedule for 2024 'unsustainable'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Players union says English domestic schedule for 2024 'unsustainable'
Players union says English domestic schedule for 2024 'unsustainable'
The schedule for English domestic cricket in 2024 has come under scrutiny
The schedule for English domestic cricket in 2024 has come under scrutiny
Profimedia
The Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) said the English men's domestic schedule for 2024 is unsustainable and increases the risk of injury for players.

The County Championship will run from April to September with a break for T20 Blast competition and One-Day Cup.

More than 130 matches of the T20 Blast will take place from May 30th to July 19th, with teams playing two matches mostly between Thursdays and Sundays, sometimes on consecutive days.

My biggest issue is the welfare of players and support staff being disregarded," said bowler Sam Cook, Essex's PCA representative.

"Particularly with regards to travel throughout high-intensity periods of T20 cricket.

"This has an enormous impact on ... performance and increases the risk of injury."

PCA CEO Rob Lynch said: "The announcement of the 2024 fixtures is a reminder that the men’s domestic calendar in England and Wales is unsustainable and is in need of reform.

"We are aware the (English board) acknowledges the schedule is not ideal and following recent game-wide conversations, we understand the game has an ambition to look seriously at the 2025 fixture list."

Gloucestershire’s David Payne said the schedule was "unrelenting".

"There are a number of occasions that do not allow appropriate time between fixtures," he added.

Mentions
CricketEngland
Related Articles
Ben Stokes to miss 2024 IPL season to prioritise fitness and England
Two uncapped players in West Indies squad to face England in ODI series
Three tops and three flops from the 2023 Cricket World Cup
Show more
Cricket
Blistering Josh Inglis ton in vain as India edge Australia in first T20I
Disney says 518 million Indian users watched Cricket World Cup on TV
Ex-West Indies batter Samuels gets six-year ban for anti-corruption breaches
Cricket Corner: Is it time to consider this Australian side as one of the great teams?
Australia have their 'legacy' after winning World Cup: Cummins
India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January
Sri Lanka free to compete internationally but U-19 World Cup moved to South Africa
Pakistan continue overhaul as they appoint Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Norrie as Serbia advance to Davis Cup semi-finals
Sinner doubles up as Italy down Netherlands to reach Davis Cup semis
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Everton fuelled by points penalty disappointment - director of football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings