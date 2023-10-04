Ferran Torres earns Barcelona tight victory at Porto to top Group H

Barcelona made it two wins out of two in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage with a narrow 1-0 win over Porto at the Estadio do Dragao - a 10th outing without defeat to start the season for the Blaugrana.

History was made when Xavi named his starting XI, as Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever player to start in the UCL at just 16 years and 83 days old.

The youngster was a bright spark for Barca in an otherwise quiet half of football.

The away side had most of the possession throughout the first 45 minutes, but struggled to create any significant chances. Joao Felix had a pop shot from the edge of the box saved by Diogo Costa, but the Catalans were dealt a blow around the 30 minute mark as Robert Lewandowski limped off with an injury.

Porto grew into the game as the half wore on, but failed to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Instead, Lewandowski’s replacement, Ferran Torres, opened the scoring right on half-time - after being sent through on goal by Ilkay Gundogan, the Spaniard slid the ball past Costa, to send Barca into the break with the lead.

Sergio Conceicao’s men came flying out for the second half and within the first minute, Joao Mario came within inches of equalising as the full-back went on a marauding run towards goal before letting fly from the edge of the box.

The Porto fans then had their heads in their hands minutes later as Pepê found himself through on goal with just Ter Stegen to beat, but Jules Kounde made a fantastic recovery run and poked the ball away from the forward just as he was about to shoot.

Porto continued to probe, but were once again denied after Wendell was slipped in by Galeno, only for the Brazilian full-back to steer his effort straight at the Barcelona shot stopper.

After failing to make their dominance pay, Porto thought they would get the chance to equalise from the penalty spot when Joao Cancelo was adjudged to have handled in the box after Stephen Eustáquio initially controlled the ball.

However, after a lengthy VAR check, referee Anthony Taylor viewed the incident on the pitchside monitor and concluded that the Porto player had controlled the ball with his arm before hitting Cancelo, and therefore reversed his penalty decision.

Barça were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time after Gavi was shown a second yellow card, but it was too little too late for the home side who ultimately failed to find an equaliser after a promising second half performance against the Spanish champions, but remain second in the group. Barca sit top, making good progress in their pursuit of the knockout stages after missing out last term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Porto - Barcelona player ratings Flashscore

