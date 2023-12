Remembering 2023 in sports through some incredible photography

Remembering 2023 in sports through some incredible photography

Chile's Rodrigo Echeverria, right, in action with Peru's Pedro Gallese during South American World Cup qualifying

The world of sports is an intrinsically visual delight and Reuters' photographers were on hand to record the best sporting moments throughout 2023 all around the world. Let's look back on the year that was through some of their best photos from all corners of the globe.

World Athletics Championships - Budapest, Hungary

Sha'carri Richardson of the USA celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m Reuters

FIFA Women's World Cup - Sydney, Australia

England's Alex Greenwood in action with Denmark's Janni Thomsen during the World Cup Reuters

Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda in action during practice in Singapore 7

Pan-Am Games - Santiago, Chile

United States perform during the teams acrobatic routine Reuters

Rugby World Cup - Toulouse, France

Portugal's Steevy Cerqueira before the match with Fiji Reuters

French Open - Paris, France

Poland's Iga Swiatek is pictured during her final match against the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchov Reuters

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Kitzbuhel, Austria

Liechtenstein's Nico Gauer in action during the Men's Downhill Reuters

Twenty20 International - Nottingham, England