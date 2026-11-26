The Colorado Rockies signed left-handed starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval to a three-year, $42 million deal on Wednesday as the team continues its free agent frenzy.

Sandoval, 30, was the team's second free agent pitcher signing of the day after they inked David Peterson to a two-year deal (details here). Colorado also acquired starter Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners earlier this month (details here).

The now-former Boston Red Sox starter finished this past season with a 1-7 record and a 5.12 ERA through 15 games (13 starts).

Sandoval had spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels before undergoing Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss the entire 2025 season before joining the Red Sox.

In his time with the Angels, Sandoval posted a 19-45 record through 107 games (100 starts) with a 4.01 ERA.

At the notorious hitter-friendly Coors Field, it's worth noting that Sandoval had a 23.9% fly ball percentage, the highest of his career since his rookie season in 2019. However, his seven home runs allowed were the fewest since his rookie year (6).

Opposing batters hit .272 off Sandoval last season, a career-worst.