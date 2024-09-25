Advertisement
  3. Rodri injury a cautionary tale amid calls for change in player workload

Rodri is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines
Rodri is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines
A week after Rodri (28) warned of strike action over increasing workload, the Manchester City midfielder is facing a long injury layoff - a cruel twist of fate that has further fuelled the debate around player wellbeing amid an intense schedule.

Former players and managers such as Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag also recently joined the growing chorus calling for change.

Former Arsenal forward Henry said players have lost their joy of the game, while Liverpool's former defender Carragher said they are treated like cattle.

The power of players to do anything about it is being eroded, said Mark O'Sullivan, associate professor of football at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences.

"The whole game is subverted and it's just been aimed at consumers by FIFA and UEFA, squeezing the last few drops out of the globalised lemon, and they're degrading the welfare of players," O'Sullivan told Reuters in an interview.

"There's lots of serious questions around the erosion of player agency and the long-term impact of players being forced to prioritize short-term performance over long-term well being."

Rodri, who suffered a knee ligament injury in City's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday, had said the optimal number of games per season in which a player can perform at the highest level was between 40 and 50.

This season some players could play as many as 80 with the expanded Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup formats, alongside enlarged national team competitions.

The United States will host the first edition of FIFA's new 32-team Club World Cup from June 15 until July 13 next year.

"Nobody wants to play in it, nobody is excited about it," former England international Carragher told CBS recently.

"The best players in the world are being treated like cattle," he added.

Global players' union FIFPRO last year warned of the dangers to young talents, comparing the workload of current big names such as Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe to former high-profile players.

By the age of 18, Mbappe had already played more than double the number of Henry's competitive matches. Bellingham was subjected to an extremely high workload by 19 compared to the likes of England greats Wayne Rooney and David Beckham at the same age.

Mbappe suffered a muscle injury this week, his club Real Madrid said on Wednesday, that has cast doubt on his participation in the weekend derby against Atletico Madrid. His teammate Bellingham recently returned to action after missing a month with a muscle injury.

Long-term concern

While the football world celebrates teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, there should be greater concern for his long-term wellbeing, O'Sullivan said. The 17-year-old played 50 games in all competitions for Barcelona last season, then helped Spain to Euro 2024 victory.

"He's a kid and he's played 60 games, his body is still growing, it takes energy for your body to grow, it takes energy to play sport, and you're burning a candle at both ends," O'Sullivan said.

Games lost to long-term injuries to young players such as Pedri, Ansu Fati and Gavi at the Catalan club are a cautionary tale, he added.

"And if we just keep going, 'We have better recovery. We have new innovations in recovery,' all you're doing is putting a plaster on a tumour," O'Sullivan said.

Former France striker Henry said player fatigue was obvious at Euro 2024.

"I don't want to see (Harry) Kane tired at a Euro, I don't want to see (Jude) Bellingham tired at a Euro. I don't want to see Rodri losing balls that he never loses normally," Henry said.

Mental recovery amid a gruelling schedule is as taxing as the physical demands, he added, saying: "I see players sometimes playing without joy anymore of the game."

