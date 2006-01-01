Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Roger Federer questions potential inconsistency in Jannik Sinner doping case

Roger Federer questions potential inconsistency in Jannik Sinner doping case

Federer will be attending the evening US Open session on Tuesday
Federer will be attending the evening US Open session on TuesdayREUTERS / Dylan Martinez
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer (43) said on Tuesday that anti-doping authorities have questions to answer about a perceived double standard applied to world number one Jannik Sinner (23) after he dodged a suspension despite two positive tests earlier this year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion called the drama surrounding Italy's Sinner "a tricky situation" and "the nightmare of every athlete", but said he trusts that Sinner did not intentionally use the banned substance clostebol.

"It's not something we want to see in our sport. This type of news, regardless of whether he did something or not ... It's just noise that we don't want," Federer said in an interview with NBC's Today show on Tuesday.

"I understand the frustration about has he been treated the same as others, and I think this is where it comes down to," he said.

"I think we all trust pretty much that Jannik didn't do anything, but the inconsistency potentially that he'd have to sit out while they were not 100% sure about what was going on, I think that's the question here that needs to be answered."

"But it is what it is. We have to trust the process as well of everyone involved."

Federer is in New York to promote his book and said he will be attending the evening US Open session on Tuesday, his first return to Arthur Ashe Stadium since his retirement two years ago.

Mentions
TennisRoger FedererJannik Sinner
Related Articles
Top seed Sinner battles past home favourite Paul to make US Open quarter-finals
No labor day: Pegula, Muchova, Medvedev and Draper cruise into US Open quarters
Updated
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open
Show more
Tennis
Paula Badosa bemoans 'disaster' display in US Open quarter-final defeat
Emma Navarro into first major semi-final after Paula Badosa collapse at US Open
Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz target all-American US Open semi-final
Tennis Tracker: Fritz taking on Zverev in men's quarter-final after Navarro downs Badosa
Nearly men Zverev and Dimitrov target US Open semi-finals
Muchova having fun at US Open with throwback style as run continues
Clinical Swiatek cruises into US Open quarter-finals after win over Samsonova
Draper carries British hopes into US Open quarters as he follows in Murray's footsteps
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make historic signing while title challengers cruise
Nearly men Zverev and Dimitrov target US Open semi-finals
Al Nassr sign Brazilian winger Angelo from Chelsea
Valencia's Rafa Mir arrested for alleged sexual assault

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings