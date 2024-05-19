Lukaku on target as 10-man Roma get back to winning ways against Genoa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Lukaku on target as 10-man Roma get back to winning ways against Genoa

Lukaku on target as 10-man Roma get back to winning ways against Genoa

Romelu Lukaku takes a shot during Roma's match against Genoa
Romelu Lukaku takes a shot during Roma's match against GenoaAFP
Romelu Lukaku’s late header all but secured Roma’s sixth-place finish in Serie A as the Giallorossi extended their home unbeaten run against Genoa to 21 matches with a 1-0 win.

Roma had an air of nervousness about their approach against Genoa following a five-match winless run, and the Giallorossi almost made a nightmare start when Evan Ndicka poked Caleb Ekuban’s cross towards his own goal, but the defender’s near blushes were spared by the offside flag.

Genoa looked the more resilient of the two sides, having notched a three-match unbeaten streak, and the visitors generally kept the hosts quiet, with Tommaso Baldanzi’s high and wide attempt the closest Roma came in the opening half hour.

Daniele De Rossi’s side were persistent in their approach to break down Genoa, yet lacked the moment of real quality, with Leandro Paredes the next Roma player to send a long-range effort well over the crossbar.

Despite showing plenty of endeavour, the Giallorossi were restricted to shooting from outside the Genoa box and failed to score a first-half goal for the eighth time in 10 Serie A fixtures.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Bryan Cristante tried to inject some urgency into the Roma attack and his swerving strike forced Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez just after the restart.

A more direct approach almost yielded an opener for the hosts with 20 minutes remaining as Lukaku dribbled from halfway into the area and stung Martinez’s palms with a ferocious effort from a tight angle.

Roma’s hopes of achieving their first win since April diminished after Parades was sent off for a late tackle and subsequent dissent towards referee Gianluca Manganiello. Just as Roma looked at rock bottom, Lukaku sprung above two defenders to powerfully head Stephan El Shaarawy’s cross past a helpless Martínez.

There was relief around the Stadio Olimpico following Lukaku’s header and when the final whistle blew as Roma moved three points clear of their bitter rivals Lazio, who have a far inferior goal difference than De Rossi’s outfit. Mid-table Genoa barely broke a sweat until Lukaku’s inspired finish and Alberto Gilardino’s side will be bitterly disappointed as they were denied a third consecutive away draw against opponents currently inside Serie A’s top eight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAS RomaGenoa
Related Articles
Atalanta and Roma face off in battle for final Champions League spot
Race for the Scudetto: Motta's masterpiece, Atalanta peaking and Allegri's out the door
Deadly De Ketelaere fires Atalanta to vital win over top-five rivals Roma
Show more
Football
Premier League breaks new scoring record after last-day goal spree
Lille miss out on Champions League qualification as Nice score late to break hearts
Ligue 1 as it happened: Lyon score late to secure European football as Lens miss out
Updated
Lorient net five to pull off miraculous escape from automatic relegation against Clermont
Metz relegated to Ligue 2 on goal scored as PSG cruise to victory
Brest in Lala land to qualify for Champions League after big victory over Toulouse
Pep Guardiola admits 'closer to leaving than staying' after latest Man City triumph
Hotshot Haaland and Ortega's save: Why City won the Premier League
Departing Klopp encourages fans to embrace future after emotional finale at Liverpool
Most Read
Premier League as it happened: Arsenal fall just short as Manchester City win title
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Feyenoord defender Hartman confirms ongoing Chelsea interest
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings