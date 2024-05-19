Lukaku on target as 10-man Roma get back to winning ways against Genoa

Romelu Lukaku’s late header all but secured Roma’s sixth-place finish in Serie A as the Giallorossi extended their home unbeaten run against Genoa to 21 matches with a 1-0 win.

Roma had an air of nervousness about their approach against Genoa following a five-match winless run, and the Giallorossi almost made a nightmare start when Evan Ndicka poked Caleb Ekuban’s cross towards his own goal, but the defender’s near blushes were spared by the offside flag.

Genoa looked the more resilient of the two sides, having notched a three-match unbeaten streak, and the visitors generally kept the hosts quiet, with Tommaso Baldanzi’s high and wide attempt the closest Roma came in the opening half hour.

Daniele De Rossi’s side were persistent in their approach to break down Genoa, yet lacked the moment of real quality, with Leandro Paredes the next Roma player to send a long-range effort well over the crossbar.

Despite showing plenty of endeavour, the Giallorossi were restricted to shooting from outside the Genoa box and failed to score a first-half goal for the eighth time in 10 Serie A fixtures.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Bryan Cristante tried to inject some urgency into the Roma attack and his swerving strike forced Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez just after the restart.

A more direct approach almost yielded an opener for the hosts with 20 minutes remaining as Lukaku dribbled from halfway into the area and stung Martinez’s palms with a ferocious effort from a tight angle.

Roma’s hopes of achieving their first win since April diminished after Parades was sent off for a late tackle and subsequent dissent towards referee Gianluca Manganiello. Just as Roma looked at rock bottom, Lukaku sprung above two defenders to powerfully head Stephan El Shaarawy’s cross past a helpless Martínez.

There was relief around the Stadio Olimpico following Lukaku’s header and when the final whistle blew as Roma moved three points clear of their bitter rivals Lazio, who have a far inferior goal difference than De Rossi’s outfit. Mid-table Genoa barely broke a sweat until Lukaku’s inspired finish and Alberto Gilardino’s side will be bitterly disappointed as they were denied a third consecutive away draw against opponents currently inside Serie A’s top eight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

