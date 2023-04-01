Ronaldo rules out return to Europe, says Saudi league is stronger than MLS

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ronaldo rules out return to Europe, says Saudi league is stronger than MLS
Ronaldo rules out return to Europe, says Saudi league is stronger than MLS
Ronaldo has no plans to return to Europe
Ronaldo has no plans to return to Europe
Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo (38) said there is no chance of him playing club football in Europe again and that the Saudi Arabian league is better than Major League Soccer, where his great rival Lionel Messi (36) has chosen to begin the next chapter in his career.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in December on a two-and-a-half-year contract following his exit from Manchester United, said he had paved the way for other top players to sign with Saudi teams and that more would make the move to the desert kingdom.

The 38-year-old Portugal captain, speaking after Al Nassr's 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly on Monday, said most European leagues were in decline.

"I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I'm 38 years old," ESPN quoted him as saying.

"European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

Ronaldo's long-time rival Messi was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia before the Argentine World Cup winner completed a transfer to MLS side Inter Miami, signing a deal until 2025.

The Portuguese player thinks h there's more quality where he's playing. 

"The Saudi league is better than MLS," Ronaldo said.

"Now all the players are coming here ... In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia."

Several high-profile players have followed Ronaldo to the Saudi league, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, who both joined champions Al-Ittihad.

Mentions
FootballRonaldo Cristiano
Related Articles
N'Golo Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad
Cristiano Ronaldo says he will 'never give up' playing for Portugal
Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
Show more
Football
Experience gap no hurdle to World Cup ambitions, say US players O'Hara and Sullivan
Transfer News LIVE: Rashford agrees new United deal, Al-Ahli closing in on Mahrez
Updated
Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Cathy Freeman
FIFA reveal VAR explanations at Women's World Cup will be 'more transparent'
United States chasing unprecedented glory at expanded Women's World Cup
First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
49ers group to assume full ownership of Leeds with EFL approving sale
Women's World Cup Group D preview: England's Lionesses raring to make history
Australia's call for World Cup prize equity adds fuel to fire in women's game
Women's World Cup Group C preview: Spain's Putellas brings star quality
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rashford agrees new United deal, Al-Ahli closing in on Mahrez
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Lionel Messi expects 'great things' at Inter Miami after glitzy unveiling
Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |