Rory McIlroy says golf ball changes will bring back skills to the sport

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Rory McIlroy says golf ball changes will bring back skills to the sport
Rory McIlroy says golf ball changes will bring back skills to the sport
Rory McIlroy says the changes will make the sport more entertaining
Rory McIlroy says the changes will make the sport more entertaining
AFP
Rory McIlroy (34) says golf ball rules announced on Wednesday aimed at taming the biggest hitters will bring certain "skills" back to the sport and make it more entertaining.

The longest hitters are expected to lose up to 15 yards in driving distance under regulations relating to ball specifications set out by the game's governing bodies, the UK-based R&A and US Golf Association.

The new rules will apply at elite level from 2028 and for recreational players from 2030.

"I think it'll just bring back some skills into the pro game that have maybe been lost and I actually think it'll make the pro game more entertaining to watch," McIlroy, a four-time major winner, told Sky Sports.

"I think you're going to see a different variety of games succeed."

The R&A and USGA said they wanted to protect the integrity of golf courses, including their overall length, and ensure that a variety of skills were required for success.

A joint statement added: "Longer golf courses require additional resources such as water, the cost of renovating or moving elements like tees and bunkers continues to rise and other long-term impacts have been identified as a result of increased distance."

The change will have less of an impact in women's professional golf and a "minimal distance impact" for most recreational golfers.

"Governance is hard," said Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA. "And while thousands will claim that we did too much, there will be just as many who said we didn't do enough to protect the game long-term.

"But from the very beginning, we've been driven to do what is right for the game, without bias. As we've said, doing nothing is not an option - and we would be failing in our responsibility to protect the game's future if we didn't take appropriate action now."

Mentions
GolfMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league delayed a year following venue issues
Jordan Spieth to become player director on PGA Tour board after Rory McIlroy's resignation
Nicolai Hojgaard wins DP World Tour Championship by two shots
Show more
Golf
R&A and USGA unveil universal golf-ball rollback rule starting in 2028
France's Victor Dubuisson retires from professional golf aged just 33
Tiger Woods targeting one event per month after making competitive return
Burmester completes back-to-back wins on DP World Tour
Niemann and Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles
Tight tussle on leaderboard going into final round of South African Open
Lee and Hoshino set up final round duel at Australian Open
Jesper Svensson leads South African Open after second round 67
Min Woo Lee retains golden touch to lead Australian Open
Most Read
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller
OPINION: Why Erik ten Hag persists with Marcus Rashford despite his lack of form
Not a good time to face wounded Manchester United, says Chelsea's Pochettino
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings