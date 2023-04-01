Scotland hold off incredible Wales comeback to win Six Nations classic in Cardiff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Scotland hold off incredible Wales comeback to win Six Nations classic in Cardiff
Scotland hold off incredible Wales comeback to win Six Nations classic in Cardiff
Updated
Scotland's Huw Jones in action with Wales' Nick Tompkins and Aaron Wainwright
Scotland's Huw Jones in action with Wales' Nick Tompkins and Aaron Wainwright
Reuters
Winger Duhan van der Merwe (28) scored two tries as Scotland claimed a dramatic first win in Cardiff for 22 years after withstanding a remarkable fightback from Wales to seal a 27-26 victory on Saturday.

Prop Pierre Schoeman also crossed for a try for the visitors who led 27-0 early in the second half and looked like racking up a record score against the Welsh before yellow cards for hooker George Turner and centre Sione Tuipulotu killed their momentum and the hosts scored 26 unanswered points.

Wales, who picked up two bonus points, burst into life to use their numerical advantage to great effect, scoring four tries through flankers James Botham and Alex Mann, winger Rio Dyer and number eight Aaron Wainwright.

"We are a little bit disappointed, the win is good but that second half is nowhere near where we need to be," Scotland captain Finn Russell said.

"In the second half our discipline was poor, the two yellow cards let them back into the game.

"When Wales scored that try early in the second half we got a little complacent, we thought the game was done. There are a lot of positives, but we need to be a lot better. If we get messages from the coaches we need to listen to them."

Scotland’s victory was their first in Cardiff since a 27-22 success in 2002, a game in which current coach Gregor Townsend played and Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins was not yet born.

The Scots did win 14-10 in Llanelli in front of empty stands during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Key match stats
Flashscore

DISAPPOINTING RESULT

"It is an extremely disappointing result, but I am proud of the boys' performance in the second half. We could easily have given up, but we stuck in the fight," said Jenkins, Wales' second youngest-ever captain.

"We sped up the ball a bit in the second half and that allowed us to play a bit more. We are a young team, there is no fear and we will be looking to build on this."

Wales’ inexperience was illustrated by debutant fullback Cameron Winnett, 21, who was playing his 16th game of professional rugby.

Schoeman burrowed over for Scotland's first try and their second came from excellent play by Russell, who orchestrated his side’s attacking tempo with a series of clever passes and kicks, ghosting into a gap before releasing Van der Merwe.

Wales' Adam Beard jumps during a line out
Reuters

The visitors' 20-0 lead was their biggest half-time advantage over Wales since 1924 and that was extended when Van der Merwe crossed again.

It was there the game turned, however, as Wales piled on the pressure and forced Scotland to concede 14 penalties in a row.

They drove over from an attacking lineout for Botham's try and Turner was handed a yellow card for an illegal collapse of the maul.

Wales made their man advantage count when Dyer went over in the corner, before further scores by Wainwright and debutant Mann dragged them within a point with 12 minutes remaining.

Wales' Rio Dyer celebrates scoring their second try
Reuters

"We probably wanted the game to go another five minutes. We left ourselves a bit too much to do, we were too inaccurate in the first half," Wainwright said.

"A lot of their ball in the first half came from our errors, we wanted to get our hands on the ball (second half). We 100% believed we could come back and win."

See a full match summary here.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWalesScotlandSix Nations
Related Articles
Beard warns against 'writing off' Wales ahead of Six Nations opener with Scotland
Gatland wants 'no fear' Wales as Scotland bid to end Cardiff curse
Cameron Winnett to debut at full-back for Wales in Six Nations, Russell to lead Scotland
Show more
Rugby Union
England recover to beat Italy 27-24 in opening Six Nations clash in Rome
Updated
Farrell hails Ireland's 'young bucks' after big Six Nations win over France
Relentless Ireland crush 14-man France in Six Nations opener in Marseille
Capuozzo out for Italy clash with England in Six Nations opener
George and Quesada lead England and Italy into new Six Nations era
France and Ireland return to Six Nations action on blockbuster opening night
Editors' Picks: Thrilling title clashes in England and Italy while Six Nations gets underway
Most Read
Football Tracker: South Africa and Ivory Coast make semi-finals, Girona held in LaLiga
Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves set for rape trial in Spain
Ivory Coast complete stunning extra-time comeback to beat Mali and book semi-final spot
Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh nets late penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings