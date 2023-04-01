Argentina head into the Rugby World Cup as dark horses

Argentina have always been a respected nation in the world of rugby and they are regulars in the World Cup's knockout stages. Yet after recent wins over Australia, New Zealand and England, there is reason to believe they could go further this autumn.

Argentina are not a team to overlook this September when the latest edition of the Rugby World Cup kicks off in France. Los Pumas may have shown inconsistency over the last 18 months but they have produced some stunning scalps that you doubt even they would have expected.

It started last August when they produced two stunning victories at the Rugby Championship, first thrashing the Wallabies 48-17 before recording their first-ever victory against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

And they produced yet another giant killing in July when a late Juan Martin Gonzale try secured a thrilling win against Australia for the second year in a row.

As said previously, in between those sensational upsets, Argentina have suffered some heavy defeats and a third-place finish at the Rugby Championship is only a slight improvement.

They do look far more competitive though since Michael Cheika came in as head coach in March last year and they will expect to perform better than at the 2019 World Cup, where they fell at the first hurdle.

So how have Argentina produced some unlikely upsets?

Well, first and foremost they are a side that likes to dominate possession using their impressive ball-carrying fronted by captain and hooker Julian Montoya.

That comfort with the ball in hand throughout the team as well as possessing a great deal of physicality, allows Argentina to gain strong territory and camp in their opposition's zone.

There is also a degree of weathering the storm against sides like South Africa, England and New Zealand, who all have much more Rugby pedigree, and taking their chances when they come.

Against the All Blacks on that historic day in Christchurch last year, that was exactly the case study as they found themselves 15-6 down after conceding two first-half tries.

However, their never die attitude always gives them hope of a comeback and ill-discipline from New Zealand gave Argentina a route back into the game which Emiliano Boffelli took, scoring 20 points from his boot.

In the second half, an Argentine free kick was caught by flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez after an All-Black mishap and he spun brilliantly on the half-turn before scoring what would prove to be the match-winning try.

Is it always vintage rugby? No. But it is effective and that resilient togetherness could take Los Pumas far in France.

World Cup debutants give Los Pumas fresh look

There are fourteen new members of the squad who will be making their World Cup debuts in Paris and the most surprising call-up from Cheika is full-back Martin Bogado who only made his debut last month against South Africa at the Rugby Championship.

Another player who will be making his World Cup debut is Juan Cruz Mallia who was sanctioned to play after his two-week suspension in August for a challenge that knocked South Africa's Grant Williams unconscious.

The final debutant that Argentine fans will be excited about heading into the World Cup is Rodrigo Isgro who despite only making one appearance for the Pumas, was a vital part of an Argentina 7's side who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The winger's speed, power and agility make him an exciting threat for Argentina even if it is just to cause havoc late on in games when the opposition is tired.

How far can Argentina go at the World Cup?

After their underwhelming exit at the group stages in 2019, Cheika and Los Pumas will be expecting to go further this time around and a quarter-final finish should be a minimum target.

In a group with England, Samoa, Japan and Chile, they will be hoping to at least come second and when you consider England's mixed form and the fact Argentina beat them last year, winning the group is a real possibility.

A quarter-final against either Wales or Australia in World Cup's gone by would appear a major sticking point for Argentina.

However, Wales are in poor form, losing heavily to South Africa in their final warm-up match and as for Australia, well, Los Pumas finished above them in the recent Rugby Championship standings.

So making the semi-final is a realistic achievement for Argentina and that would be considered a hugely successful tournament for them, anything after that would be dreamland.

We spoke to an Argentine fan about how far he thinks Los Pumas can go and he was confident that "(this) team with young guys and some older players with good experience will rise to the occasion."

What an astonishing 12 months it could be for Argentine sport if, after winning the football World Cup in 2022, the Pumas followed it up with a deep run at the Rugby World Cup.

Reaching the final in The City of Love? It's not out of the question for these purring Pumas.

Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against England on Saturday.