Coach Steve Borthwick laments England tackling after Fiji defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Coach Steve Borthwick laments England tackling after Fiji defeat
Coach Steve Borthwick laments England tackling after Fiji defeat
England coach Steve Borthwick
England coach Steve Borthwick
AFP
England coach Steve Borthwick (43) lamented his side's poor tackling after a 30-22 defeat by Fiji - their first loss to the Pacific islanders - ended a miserable Rugby World Cup warm-up campaign.

Jonny May scored an early try for England at Twickenham on Saturday but Fiji - who had lost all seven of their previous Tests against the Red Rose brigade - largely outplayed their hosts for most of the match as Borthwick's men suffered a fifth defeat in six games.

It was the first time England had lost to a current tier-two nation.

Fiji, many of whose players now appear in leading club competitions in the southern hemisphere, England and France, went ahead through second-half tries from Waisea Nayacalevu and Vinaya Habosi.

England hit back with tries by Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant, but any thoughts of a fightback were dashed when the composed Fiji scored another try in the 73rd minute, Simione Kuruvoli sealing a famous victory as the Pacific islanders sent a warning to their World Cup pool opponents.

England, the 2019 losing finalists, head into their tough tournament opener against Argentina in Marseille on September 9 at a low ebb.

"I am sure every England supporter is disappointed with that today," Borthwick told Amazon Prime.

"It is important to congratulate Fiji. I thought they played exceptionally well and took their opportunities."

But, he added, England had been the authors of their own misfortunes.

"When they (Fiji) scored they scored very easily. We slipped off too many tackles and whilst that has not been the case in previous games, it was today and it is an area we clearly need to get right in two weeks' time," he said.

England's Joe Marler reacts after the pre-2023 World Cup warm-up rugby union match against Fiji
AFP

"In terms of those conditions today I thought there was a period in that second quarter where Fiji handled those moments better than we did, having started the game very well.

"It is clear what we have to get right in two weeks' time against Argentina as we know that is going to be a huge game and one we are going to be focused on right from this minute."

Many pundits felt Borthwick, a 43-year-old former England captain, had been given something of a 'hospital pass' when the Rugby Football Union appointed him head coach in December - less than a year out from the World Cup - after sacking Eddie Jones.

The veteran Australian boss, for all he can be a controversial and outspoken figure, has a proven track record in tournament rugby as he demonstrated while overseeing England's run to the World Cup final in Japan four years ago.

But Borthwick insisted England remained a united squad.

"I share the disappointment and frustration," he said.

"We are all in this together. This is a group that is together, this is a group that is tight."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandFiji
Related Articles
England hit rock bottom with first-ever defeat by Fiji
Earl takes over as England's number eight from Vunipola, Ford continues at fly-half
Discipline key for England as they take on Fiji in final warm-up
Show more
Rugby Union
Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in final warm-up
Ioane hat-trick leads Italy to 42-21 victory over Japan
Gregor Townsend still in search of 80-minute "dream" performance despite Scottish win
Tale of two halves as Scotland beat Georgia 33-6 in final World Cup warm-up
South Africa fly half Jantjies reveals failed drug test
Australia get 'perfect' dress rehearsal against France ahead of World Cup
Record defeat will lift World Cup pressure off All Blacks, says Foster
Nienaber sees room for improvement despite record win over All Blacks
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona see off Sevilla through Garcia, PSG lean on Mbappe for Lens win
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton close in on Baleba as Petrovic signs for Chelsea
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Man Utd fight back from two down to fend off Nottingham Forest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |