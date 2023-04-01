Disappointed Rugby Australia expect Eddie Jones to stay on until 2027

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Disappointed Rugby Australia expect Eddie Jones to stay on until 2027
Disappointed Rugby Australia expect Eddie Jones to stay on until 2027
Australia need Fiji to lose next weekend without a bonus point
Australia need Fiji to lose next weekend without a bonus point
Reuters
Rugby Australia are bitterly disappointed with the World Cup campaign but expect Eddie Jones (63) to stay on as coach until the end of his contract in 2027, chief executive Phil Waugh (44) said on Monday.

The Wallabies' hopes of avoiding a first-ever opening-round exit are hanging by a thread despite Sunday's 34-14 win over Portugal, who they now need to beat Fiji next weekend without allowing the Pacific islanders a bonus point.

"It's been bitterly disappointing," former test flanker Waugh told reporters in Saint Etienne.

"I think we came here with a lot of hope and optimism and where we sit here now, everything's out of our hands, very disappointed with the journey to where we are today. And we've got a lot of work to do."

Waugh said Rugby Australia would review the campaign but his gut feeling was that the problems with the game Down Under ran a lot deeper than coaching and team selection.

"Where we are now, praying for a Portugal win, the performances certainly weren't at a level that they needed to be when it comes to World Cup," he added.

"There's a lot that's been declining across Australian rugby for some time and I think it's really important for us to sit back and say, 'how can we improve the overall ecosystem so that we can produce players that can compete on the top stage?'"

Waugh said his expectation was that Jones would stay on after the tournament and fulfil his contract through to the end of the 2027 World Cup, which Australia will host.

"We're committed to Eddie in the commitment we made to him earlier in the year," he said. "We'll go through the assessment of this campaign, but I think the most important thing is to look at the overall structure of Australian rugby.

"Our intent is to continue on the path that we're on," he added. "I think this is not so much around chopping and changing coaches as it is around actually just fixing the system."

With only two years until the British and Irish Lions tour Down Under, Waugh said that time was of the essence and Rugby Australia had to deliver on the plan announced in late August to reset the game from top to bottom.

"What we haven't done over time is delivered what we've said we're going to deliver," he said.

"So whilst we have this great vision, what's really important is actually to build trust with our stakeholders in our member unions to believe that we can deliver on the vision."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupAustralia
Related Articles
Total rugby, not total failure as valiant Portugal lose to Australia
Australia stay alive with bonus-point win over Portugal
Updated
Eddie Jones prepared to be the fall guy as Wallabies eye Portugal win
Show more
Rugby Union
Springboks draft in centre Lukhanyo Am as replacement for Makazole Mapimpi
Gareth Anscombe retains Welsh fly-half berth for final pool match against Georgia
Samoa’s Ben Lam to miss England showdown after ban
Permutations ahead of the final pool-stage matches at the Rugby World Cup
Italy call up Buonfiglio as injury worries mount after All Black mauling
South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup
Updated
Springboks beat feisty Tonga 49-18 to close on quarter-final berth
Antoine Dupont undergoes light training as France prepare for Italy
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
RKC goalkeeper Vaessen recovering after being knocked out in Ajax clash
Football Tracker: Chelsea desperate for vital Monday night win at London rivals Fulham

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings