Eddie Jones hopes chat over a beer with Steve Hansen provides valuable insights

Jones believes Hansen's presence will be critical
Eddie Jones hopes former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen can offer some friendly advice about Australia’s training methods and leadership environment and said having his old rival in camp was like "a mate coming in and having a beer".

Hansen led the All Blacks in over 100 tests and to the World Cup title in 2015, so there were plenty eyebrows raised, not least in New Zealand, when it was announced he would help rivals Australia with their preparations in France this week.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins even joked Hansen should lose his citizenship.

But Jones sees his presence as a chance to have a critical look at the Wallabies’ processes and offer advice if needed.

"I have coached against Steve since 1998. We have a long relationship and we enjoy each other’s company," Jones told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have brought in Steve to have a look at what we are doing, like a mate coming in and having a beer (and asking him), ‘what do you think, where can we improve?’.

"There are two main areas, training quality and leadership of a team. Steve is having a look at both of those and every time he speaks there is wisdom in what he says."

Hansen is helping the Australian team ahead of the World Cup
Jones added that the Australian players had reacted well to Hansen’s arrival in camp.

"They like good people coming into the camp. They want to get better and they can see with Steve … just look at his test record. He is a good person and the attitude (from the players) has been really positive."

Australia play World Cup hosts France in Paris on Sunday in a final warm-up fixture and while Jones insists they are gunning for the win, the result is not the most important thing.

"While we are not disregarding France or treating it as purely a training run, our aim is to get right for the World Cup. We have four pool games and this is an important part of our preparation for those games."

Australia have lost all four tests since Jones returned for a second spell in charge of the side earlier this year having led them to the World Cup final in 2003, when they lost to England.

"We have a young team, I think 26 of the 33 have played under 10 tests. We have literally gone down the path of regenerating Australian rugby. I would be a liar if I didn’t say it was daunting."

The Wallabies open their World Cup Pool C campaign against Georgia in Paris on September 9th. They also play Wales, Fiji and Portugal in the group.

