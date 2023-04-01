England hit rock bottom with first-ever defeat by Fiji

Fiji scored three tries on their way to a historic victory

England slumped to a 30-22 loss against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday to record their first-ever defeat by the visitors leaving them in utter disarray ahead of the World Cup which kicks off next month in France.

England, who had not scored a try through their backs in nearly six hours going into the game, struck early through the recalled Jonny May in the left corner after strong runs by the heavyweight centre pair of Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi.

But the upbeat mood was short-lived as Fiji then ripped England apart in the middle period of the game, with tries for centre Waisea Nayacalevu and winger Vinaya Habosi as the Pacific Islanders found gaps everywhere they looked.

England as so often in recent games looked more threatening as they emptied the bench and threw caution to the wind, raising questions about their team selection and strategy as substitutes Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant scored late.

But winger Selestino Ravutaumada capped a scintillating display with another swerving run to send replacement Simione Kuruvoli over for the decisive score that sealed their historic win and left England looking utterly broken.

