England hit rock bottom with first-ever defeat by Fiji

Fiji scored three tries on their way to a historic victory
Reuters
England slumped to a 30-22 loss against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday to record their first-ever defeat by the visitors leaving them in utter disarray ahead of the World Cup which kicks off next month in France.

England, who had not scored a try through their backs in nearly six hours going into the game, struck early through the recalled Jonny May in the left corner after strong runs by the heavyweight centre pair of Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi.

But the upbeat mood was short-lived as Fiji then ripped England apart in the middle period of the game, with tries for centre Waisea Nayacalevu and winger Vinaya Habosi as the Pacific Islanders found gaps everywhere they looked.

England as so often in recent games looked more threatening as they emptied the bench and threw caution to the wind, raising questions about their team selection and strategy as substitutes Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant scored late.

But winger Selestino Ravutaumada capped a scintillating display with another swerving run to send replacement Simione Kuruvoli over for the decisive score that sealed their historic win and left England looking utterly broken.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandFijiLawrence OllieMay JonnyTuilagi ManuHabosi VinayaNayacalevu WaiseaKuruvoli SimioneRavutaumada Selestino
Rugby Union
Ioane hat-trick leads Italy to 42-21 victory over Japan
Gregor Townsend still in search of 80-minute "dream" performance despite Scottish win
Tale of two halves as Scotland beat Georgia 33-6 in final World Cup warm-up
Coach Steve Borthwick laments England tackling after Fiji defeat
South Africa fly half Jantjies reveals failed drug test
Australia get 'perfect' dress rehearsal against France ahead of World Cup
Record defeat will lift World Cup pressure off All Blacks, says Foster
Nienaber sees room for improvement despite record win over All Blacks
South Africa inflict heaviest ever defeat on New Zealand with 35-7 win
