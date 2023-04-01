England will benefit from Samoa close shave, says coach Borthwick

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. England will benefit from Samoa close shave, says coach Borthwick
England will benefit from Samoa close shave, says coach Borthwick
Borthwick won’t allow himself to think about that just yet but thinks England have proved they can prove their critics wrong
Borthwick won’t allow himself to think about that just yet but thinks England have proved they can prove their critics wrong
Reuters
England may have scraped home against a superb Samoa side on Saturday, but coach Steve Borthwick believes it was just the test they needed ahead of the World Cup quarter-finals.

It was a below-par showing as a Danny Care try seven minutes from fulltime earned England an 18-17 victory they scarcely deserved, but was enough to complete four wins in Pool D and momentum going into a likely knockout game against Fiji.

"First things first, immense credit to Samoa, they played brilliantly, like it was their World Cup final. They forced us into a lot of errors," Borthwick told reporters.

"But looking to next week, we wanted a tough test and we got it. There were lots of errors and scrappiness. But the players got hold of it on the pitch and found a way to get the result.

"We were put under pressure and there were periods where we weren’t of the required standard."

England will know their quarter-final opponents on Sunday when Fiji play Georgia, needing a point to finish second in Pool C ahead of Australia.

Borthwick won’t allow himself to think about that just yet but thinks England have proved they can prove their critics wrong.

"It’s highly likely we face Fiji – but we are preparing for all eventualities. A lot has been said about this England team and what they do in tough circumstances. You see a team now who finds a way, that never stops," Borthwick said.

"Some of these players have been written off quite badly, some said we wouldn't get out of group stage, but I always said we would be ready – the big players perform on the big stages."

Flyhalf Owen Farrell kicked two penalties and a conversion to break Jonny Wilkinson’s record for most England points in tests, moving to 1,186.

"Not too many thoughts about that, it’s a massive honour to be around long enough to (break the record). The lads gave me a framed picture in the changing room which was nice," Farrell said.

There was one unusual moment for him against Samoa when he became the first kicker at the World Cup to go past the 60 seconds allowed to take a shot a goal, and his effort did not count.

"I was unaware, I didn’t see the clock and got lost in the kick. But it’s not good enough and luckily it didn’t cost us," he said.

Mentions
EnglandRugby UnionWorld Cup
Related Articles
Intensive Care spares England blushes against Samoa in final pool-stage match
Updated
'We'll be 'unapologetically Samoan' against England says head coach Seilala Mapusua
Forward-thinking Samoa change tight five for must-win England clash
Show more
Rugby Union
Argentina down Japan in Nantes thriller to reach World Cup last eight
Ireland have reasons to be confident ahead of All Blacks showdown
Fans left reeling by England's World Cup dichotomy
Scotland's Townsend bemoans missed chances after loss by 'excellent' Irish
Updated
We haven't played our best rugby yet, says Ireland coach Farrell
Ireland outclass Scotland to reach World Cup last eight, South Africa through
Updated
Penaud will beat my record - hopefully in the final, says France great Blanco
Wales lose Faletau in huge blow and sweat over Anscombe ahead of quarter-finals
Most Read
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Football Tracker: Brighton lead sloppy Liverpool, Arsenal and City face off in huge clash
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings