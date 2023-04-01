Etzebeth out with shoulder injury for up to 10 days

  4. Etzebeth out with shoulder injury for up to 10 days
AFP
Giant Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth (31) is expected to be sidelined for up to 10 days with a shoulder injury, South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said on Monday.

Etzebeth left the field in the 26th minute of the 18-3 victory over Scotland in Marseille on Sunday in both teams' Pool B opener.

"We're waiting for the scan," said Erasmus. "I'm sure we'll have 100 per cent clarity later this evening.

"It will still be a blow not to have him train for seven to 10 days."

South Africa continue the defence of their World Cup title against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, but Erasmus said Etzebeth "would always not be picked" for that game anyway.

"But we would have expected him to have trained fully."

Etzebeth started at lock alongside Franco Mostert against the Scots and was replaced by RG Snyman.

Jean Kleyn and Marvin Orie are the other second-row forwards in South Africa's squad.

South Africa
