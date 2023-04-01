Fiji pack away old image with new mindset to help them take down Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Fiji pack away old image with new mindset to help them take down Australia
Fiji pack away old image with new mindset to help them take down Australia
Fiji players after their victory
Fiji players after their victory
Reuters
Fiji have dispelled the notion they are a carefree team with talented individuals but little collective cohesion, coach Simon Raiwalui said on Sunday after they upset Australia to boost their chances of a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Raiwalui hailed the efforts of his players after their 22-15 win, which has thrown the outcome of Pool C wide open.

“We have traditional areas of the game where the Tier 1 nations attack us and I think those are the areas where we’ve really improved on," he said. "I think that teams talking of us as a bunch of very talented individuals is no longer; we’ve now got a very good team of talented, talented players. So it's all credit to these boys.

"I couldn't be prouder. It's not just today. It's a culmination of the work we've done since the beginning of the campaign. We pushed the boys to the limits and they've never once complained. When you work hard, you get the results so I'm super proud of them,” he told the post-match press conference.

The victory - their first over Australia for 69 years - gives them a chance of finishing in the top two in the pool after they lost narrowly to Wales last week.

“Today was all about staying alive in the tournament. We've had that mindset from the beginning. If we do the things right, prepare well then we'll be in there every match," Raiwalui said.

It was two teams with a similar style although we controlled the ball better today. I'm happy for this group, I'm happy for our captain who led from the front from the start. We pushed them hard from the beginning of 12 weeks of preparation. We wanted to... change our identity, what we stood for."

Fiji were prepared for Australia to come at them in the set piece, said Raiwalui. “We have a real mindset to go in there and win those battles.

It’s a new generation that is taking Fiji rugby forward.”

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFijiAustralia
Related Articles
Flying Fijians upset Australia to throw Rugby World Cup's Pool C wide open
Updated
Australia captain Skelton out of Fiji test with calf injury, Porecki to lead side
Porecki stands by as Australia give Skelton every chance to play crunch match with Fiji
Show more
Rugby Union
Unimpressive England do enough to beat Japan 34-12 in Nice and take control of Pool D
Updated
Eddie Jones say he has 'no regrets' after young Wallabies fall to Fiji
South Africa call up key fly-half Handre Pollard as World Cup injury replacement
Romania realistic after brutal opening World Cup losses to Ireland and South Africa
Merciless South Africa batter Romania 76-0 in World Cup clash in Bordeaux
Updated
'Disappointed' Tonga coach dubs Ireland 'the best team in the world' after thrashing
It's about the team, says Johnny Sexton after breaking Ireland record
Most Read
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Luca Brecel denied number one spot after defeat at European Masters
I've got many strengths, says Postecoglou, after 50th home game unbeaten
Football Tracker: Real Madrid go five wins from five, Roma put seven past Empoli

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings