Fiji prop Jone Koroiduadua ruled out of World Cup, Emosi Tuqiri in

Fiji prop Jone Koroiduadua (26) has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup by injury and will be replaced in the squad by the uncapped Emosi Tuqiri (22), the team said on Sunday.

Koroiduadua, who plays in Super Rugby Pacific for the Fijian Drua, made his debut off the bench in the warm-up loss to France in Nantes last month.

He also featured in Fiji's warm-up win over England but missed out on selection for the first two matches of the tournament proper, the narrow loss to Wales and Fiji's first win over Australia in 69 years.

Born in Fiji and raised in Australia, Tuqiri is a big, ball-carrying prop who also plays for the Drua and is a cousin of former Wallabies Lote Tuqiri and Tevita Kuridrani.

The former Fiji under-20 international will arrive in France later this week and join the squad as it prepares for the Pool C clash against Georgia next Saturday.

