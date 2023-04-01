Flying Fijians upset Australia to throw Rugby World Cup's Pool C wide open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Flying Fijians upset Australia to throw Rugby World Cup's Pool C wide open
Flying Fijians upset Australia to throw Rugby World Cup's Pool C wide open
Updated
Fiji's Tevita Ikanivere celebrates at the end of the match
Fiji's Tevita Ikanivere celebrates at the end of the match
Reuters
Fiji made a huge statement at the World Cup on Sunday with their first win over Australia for 69 years, a thoroughly deserved 22-15 victory that blew Pool C wide open and left the twice-world champion Wallabies shellshocked.

Denied a likely victory over Wales in their opener by a dropped pass, Fiji overpowered the Australians with direct running, explosive tackling and 11 turnovers.

Barring those in green and gold, a packed house at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard cheered each Fiji attack and every single one of the 18 penalties awarded against the Australians.

A try from centre Josua Tuisova and five penalties did the damage on the scoreboard and the Fijians backed their steely defence to keep the desperate Wallabies out in a dramatic last 10 minutes.

"I thought the boys were outstanding today," said Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui.

"Set piece was good, the carries were good. It was a good win against a very good Australia team."

Australia scored an opportunistic try through Mark Nawaqanitawase in the first half and had another from replacement Suliasi Vunivalu that made it a seven-point game 12 minutes from time.

They were second best at the breakdown, however, and coach Eddie Jones took demoralised fly-half Carter Gordon off midway through the second half as the Wallabies struggled to break down the Fijian defence.

"Obviously disappointed that we lost the game," said Jones, who has led Australia to one win in seven tests this year.

"Congratulations to Fiji, they played really well, a deserved victory for them. I'm really pleased for them as a team."

It was clear to Australia early on that this would be a proper test match with Fiji piling huge pressure on their defence by alternating big runners up the middle with long balls out wide.

The Wallabies' defence just about held but they conceded four penalties which Simione Kuruvoli, brought in for Frank Lomani as starting scrum-half, banged over to give the Fijians a 12-8 lead at halftime.

Fiji's Waisea Nayacalevu in action
Reuters

Australia had opened the scoring through a penalty and grabbed the first try of the match in the 24th minute when scrumhalf Nic White kicked a 50-22 from a turnover ball.

Nawaqanitawase snapped up the ball for a quick throw to centre Samu Kerevi, who charged towards the line before offloading for the winger to stroll over and touch down.

Key match stats
Reuters

Fiji hit back straight after the break when Gordon and Nawaqanitawase left a box kick for each other and Tuisova simply took it on the bounce and raced 40 metres to score.

Kuruvoli converted to give Fiji a 19-8 lead before making way for Lomani, who added his team's final penalty in the 66th minute.

"It's history for us, I just want to thank the boys," said Tuisova, who was named Man of the Match.

"We treated this match as a final, it's just incredible to win."

Australia looked better after fullback Ben Donaldson moved up to take over at fly-half but Vunivalu's late score was not enough and the Wallabies must now beat Wales next week to avoid a first pool stage exit at the World Cup.

"It's my fault. I take full responsibility for (the loss)," Jones added.

"We've got some work to do, we've got Wales next week and we need to kick some stones tonight."

See the full match summary here.

Mentions
Rugby UnionAustraliaFijiWorld Cup
Related Articles
Australia captain Skelton out of Fiji test with calf injury, Porecki to lead side
Porecki stands by as Australia give Skelton every chance to play crunch match with Fiji
Flying Fijians primed for do-or-die blockbuster World Cup clash with Australia
Show more
Rugby Union
South Africa call up key fly-half Handre Pollard as World Cup injury replacement
Romania realistic after brutal opening World Cup losses to Ireland and South Africa
Merciless South Africa batter Romania 76-0 in World Cup clash in Bordeaux
Updated
'Disappointed' Tonga coach dubs Ireland 'the best team in the world' after thrashing
It's about the team, says Johnny Sexton after breaking Ireland record
Johnny Sexton breaks points record as Ireland overwhelm Tonga at World Cup
Updated
Warren Gatland lauds improvement of second-tier teams after Wales battle past Portugal
Wales beat brave Portugal 28-8 in compelling Rugby World Cup clash in Nice
Most Read
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Luca Brecel denied number one spot after defeat at European Masters
Finland stun USA to reach Davis Cup quarters while Australia and Canada go through
I've got many strengths, says Postecoglou, after 50th home game unbeaten

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings