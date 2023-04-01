Foul Play Review and shot clock to feature at World Cup

The referees will be supported by the technology during the tournament
Reuters
The Foul Play Review Official (Bunker) and shot clock will both feature at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, World Rugby has confirmed on Monday.

World Rugby says this is aimed at supporting match officials, promoting ball-in-flow and enhancing fan experience at the tournament which kicks off on September 8th.

The Foul Play Review 'Bunker' will operate out of the International Broadcast Centre in Paris. Referees now have the ability to refer an incident where a red card is not clear and obvious to the Foul Play Review Official.

If the referee cannot determine whether a red card is warranted after viewing the big screen replays but the foul does meet at least a yellow card threshold, the referee will cross their arms to signal the formal review.

The player will leave the field for 10 minutes as per the sin-bin laws, and the Foul Play Review will then have up to eight minutes to review the incident. The referee will either uphold the yellow card or award a red card.

The shot clock will also be used. This shows the players the 90 seconds they have to take a conversion and the 60 seconds to kick a penalty.

"The Foul Play Review Official process, combined with the Law Application Guidelines, will aid the flow of the game, delivering a better experience, while also supporting match officials reach the right outcomes as quickly as possible."

The Foul Play Review has been on trial in the Summer Nations Series, World Rugby U20 Championship, The Rugby Championship and Super Pacific Rugby. It has been approved to feature at all 48 matches at the World Cup in France.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes)

