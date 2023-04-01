New Zealand recall quartet after injury, Whitelock to win 149th cap off bench

Whitelock will surpass McCaw as the most-capped All Black if he comes off the bench to replace one of the starting second-row duo
Reuters
Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Tyrel Lomax and Jordie Barrett will all make their return from injury for New Zealand in Friday's key Pool A clash against Italy with Sam Whitelock set to win a record 149th cap off the bench.

The All Blacks have never lost to Italy, often running up big scores in their previous meetings, but Foster said his team were extremely wary of the new-look Italian side.

"History means nothing really," he told reporters.

"If you look at their recent form, they're playing well. And that's the Italy we expect to turn up and we've got to make sure that we're really clear on that. They've clearly decided to take risks a little bit and it's worked for them."

Foster was able to name Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Tyrel Lomax and Jordie Barrett in his matchday squad on their return from injury, while Whitelock is set to win a record 149th cap off the bench.

Frizell and Barrett will line up in the starting team at blindside flanker and inside centre for their first appearances of the tournament, while regular captain Cane and prop Lomax were named among the replacements.

Ardie Savea will captain the side from number eight, while Dalton Papali'i will start at openside flanker as Cane is eased into action after being a late withdrawal from the opening loss to France with a back problem.

Frizell, who played throughout the Rugby Championship triumph before a hamstring injury, is perhaps the most welcome return after Foster struggled to replace him.

"He's brought a simplicity to his game," said Foster.

"He's just focused on the quality of his ball carry, the quality of his tackle and his connections with the likes of Ardie and Sam, and this week Dalton. That's what we want from him on Friday."

Cam Roigard earned a spot on the bench as backup to scrumhalf Aaron Smith after a brilliant performance in New Zealand's 71-3 win over Namibia in the second pool game.

Loosehead Ethan de Groot misses out after being shown a red card in that match and being banned for two matches with Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Nepo Laulala the starting props.

Fleet-footed back Damian McKenzie also starts on the bench, offering the exciting prospect of him linking up with the similarly pacy Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan late in the game.

Lock Whitelock will surpass former captain Richie McCaw as the most-capped All Black if he comes off the bench to replace one of the starting second-row duo, Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett.

"Every game he's achieving something new at the moment," said Foster.

"We want to honour that achievement because he's earned that ... but right now, I think what the team needs to achieve is bigger than the individual."

New Zealand team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea (captain), 7-Dalton Papali'i, 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Brodie Retallick , 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ofa Tu’ungafasi

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Cam Roigard, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-Anton Leinart-Brown

