New Zealand waiting on Tyrel Lomax as final four 'monster game' looms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. New Zealand waiting on Tyrel Lomax as final four 'monster game' looms
New Zealand waiting on Tyrel Lomax as final four 'monster game' looms
Lomax sustained a knee cut against South Africa
Lomax sustained a knee cut against South Africa
Reuters
Tyrel Lomax's (27) return to action was cut short on Thursday as New Zealand's top tighthead prop suffered another injury in a 73-0 thrashing of Uruguay, although the three-times champions were confident he would be fit for the quarter-finals.

Lomax came back for the All Blacks' win over Italy following a month-long absence after sustaining a freak knee cut which needed 30 stitches in the 35-7 warm-up defeat by South Africa.

The Italy game, and Thursday's clash with Uruguay, were meant to get him back into top shape for the quarter-finals, where the three-times champions will face one of the Pool B heavyweights.

"It looks like a small strain, we won't know for another 24 hours but he was looking OK," coach Ian Foster told a press conference.

It was an otherwise routine night for the All Blacks after they broke Uruguay's early resilience having had to wait 20 minutes to get onto the scoreboard.

"It was a really enjoyable game, pretty free-flowing. It took us a long time to breakdown Uruguay to be honest, they defended so well," man of the match Damian McKenzie said.

"But we managed to put some points on the board so I'm so proud of the lads. We've got to where we want to be, now we want to get better and move on to the quarters. I'm really excited for the week to come."

New Zealand will face Ireland, South Africa or Scotland for a place in the last four.

They are likely to finish second in Pool A and expected to take on top-ranked Ireland.

"I think we can work on the assumption we will finish second," Foster said.

"The thing about the draw is that first or second we kind of know when we got the draw, we knew it's gonna be a monster game."

The top four teams in the world - Ireland, France, South Africa and New Zealand - are in the same half of the World Cup draw.

"We know it's going to be a big step up coming next weekend," said Foster, after his team ran in 36 tries in the three group games following their initial loss to hosts France.

Mentions
Rugby UnionLomax TyrellNew ZealandWorld Cup
Related Articles
All Blacks report clean bill of health going into Italy match this Friday
Tyrel Lomax 'unlikely' to face France in All Blacks' World Cup opener
It's been amazing, says Uruguay captain after big New Zealand loss and World Cup exit
Show more
Rugby Union
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
Rampant New Zealand score 11 tries to to ease past Uruguay into World Cup last eight
Updated
England fly halves Ford and Farrell find unorthodox combination natural ahead of Samoa tie
'We'll be 'unapologetically Samoan' against England says head coach Seilala Mapusua
Head coach Warren Gatland wary of Georgia as Wales seek perfect pool record
Forward-thinking Samoa change tight five for must-win England clash
Antoine Dupont continues recovery as France prepare for Italy
Captain Jamie Ritchie passed fit as Scotland name team for crunch Ireland clash
Updated
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings