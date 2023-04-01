Radradra stays out on the wing for Fiji's quarter-final clash with England

Radradra stays out on the wing for Fiji's quarter-final clash with England
Radradra during the World Cup match between Fiji and Georgia
Radradra during the World Cup match between Fiji and Georgia
Reuters
Fiji have returned Semi Radradra (31) to the left wing among three backline switches for Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against England, along with a trio of changes in the backline as they announced their line-up on Friday.

Radradra started Fiji's first game of the tournament against Wales at centre but was switched to the wing for the 22-15 victory over Australia at Saint-Etienne, a result which proved the catalyst for the islanders' place in the last eight.

Ilaisa Droasese returns at full-back after last week’s defeat by Portugal in their last pool match, where Fiji still collected the point they needed to advance, while Vinaya Habosi switches to the right wing in place of Selestino Ravutaumada.

Among the forwards, Tevita Ikanivere will earn his first World Cup start after playing Fiji's first four pool games off the bench, replacing Sam Matavesi at hooker while Gloucester's Albert Tuisue is in at lock and Lekima Tagitagivalu chosen as openside flanker.

It means there are 10 starters from the Fiji side that beat England in a warm-up international at Twickenham in August.

"Albert brings great versatility in the second row and the back row," coach Simon Raiwalui told a press conference on Friday.

"He also brings us a bit of power through the second row, an extra ball carrier which is going to be important this weekend, so it is good to have him back in the pack.

"The pack is pretty settled. We had a setback during the week with Samuel Matavesi's father passing away.”

Matavesi is on the bench after earlier this week travelling back to England, where he lives and plays in the Premiership, after the death of his father, Sireli.

"He came back in this morning. He was adamant that he wanted to be here. He's a fantastic young man, very good on his details, so there are no worries there.

"It's just a matter of him grieving but I have no doubt that he will be ready to play," the coach added.

It was the second family bereavement to hit the Fijians during the tournament after the death of Josua Tuisova’s seven-year-old son Tito following a long illness. Tuisova missed his son’s funeral in order to stay in France.

Fiji team: 

15-Ilaisa Droasese, 14-Vinaya Habosi, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Semi Radradra, 10-Vilimoni Botitu, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Viliame Mata, 7-Levani Botia, 6-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 5-Albert Tuisue, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere, 1-Eroni Mawi

Replacements: 16-Sam Matavesi, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Mesake Doge, 19-Meli Derenalagi, 20-Vilive Miramira, 21-Simione Kuruvoli, 22-Iosefo Masi, 23-Sireli Maqala.

Follow the match on Flashscore.

