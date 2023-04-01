Surprise selections in Springbok side for quarter-final against France

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Surprise selections in Springbok side for quarter-final against France
Surprise selections in Springbok side for quarter-final against France
Updated
South Africa have named a surprise halfback pairing of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach
South Africa have named a surprise halfback pairing of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach
Profimedia
South Africa have named a surprise halfback pairing of Manie Libbok (26) and Cobus Reinach (33) and only five forwards on the bench for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against hosts France.

Coach Jacques Nienaber had several selection conundrums ahead of the game at the Stade de France, with the most anticipated being the choice of flyhalf, and in naming his side on Friday gave the nod to Libbok despite misgivings about his kicking ability.

He is selected over Handre Pollard, who is seen as much more reliable with his kicking but not as innovative in the pivot post.

"If you look at the way he drives the team, he’s obviously on form," Nienaber said of Libbok. "If Handre hadn’t been injured at the start of the World Cup he probably would have been there."

Reinach comes in for Faf de Klerk at scrumhalf, with Nienaber saying he was better suited to dealing with the French kicking game.

"Cobus is also in form and playing good rugby. The one thing that's probably a little bit different about this French side is their kicking game. They have made no bones about preferring not to play with the ball, they give you the ball and then try and suffocate with a very good defensive system that forces errors.

"So, you have to find strategies around that and that probably talks to our team selection," the coach told a press conference on Friday.

Vermeulen was chosen ahead of Jasper Wiese at the base of the scrum in another surprise, which means Sunday's line-up is the second most-capped Springbok selection. The total of 880 caps is just behind the 891 caps that ran out against Samoa at the World Cup in 2015.

After picking seven forwards among the replacements for their previous game, another huge clash against Ireland, Nienaber has gone with a 5-3 split of forwards to backs, marking a tweak for a side whose forward replacements have consistently swung the outcome of matches.

"For this specific game, we felt that 5-3 is a best for us. We’ve played around with various combination but it’s not like we haven’t used a 5-3 split before. This is what we had for our last big final, which was against the British & Irish Lions two years ago."

South Africa: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (capt), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Willie le Roux.

Mentions
South AfricaRugby UnionWorld Cup
Related Articles
Editors’ Picks: India prepare for astronomical rivalry, France face reigning champions
South Africa seek to dampen impact of home crowd with noisy preparation
France flanker Anthony Jelonch continues rapid recovery from surgery
Show more
Rugby Union
Argentina searching for form as resurgent Wales rise out of doldrums
Ireland and New Zealand prepare to lock horns in blockbuster World Cup quarter-final
Richie Mo'unga has a point to prove with All Blacks class of 2023
Winger Fainga'anuku in All Blacks team for crunch Ireland quarter-final
Argentina name Facundo Isa as No 8 in injury-enforced change for Wales quarter-final
Wales coach Gatland warns against overcoaching as World Cup quarter-final looms
Ireland's Johnny Sexton loving life and ready to grasp the missing prize
Most Read
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings