Tonga name four ex-All Blacks for World Cup Pool B opener against top-ranked Ireland

Fekitoa playing for his former club Munster
Fekitoa playing for his former club Munster
Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has named former All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita and Augustine Pulu in his team to play top-ranked Ireland in the World Cup Pool B clash on Saturday.

Pulu comes in at scrumhalf for regular skipper Sonatane Takulua with prop Ben Tameifuna taking the captain's armband for the Pacific islanders' opening match of the tournament at Nantes' Stade de la Beaujoire.

Fekitoa, a World Cup winner in 2015, lines up at outside centre with Piutau at fullback and number eight Fifita in the pack alongside his lock brother Leva.

A change to World Rugby's eligibility laws in 2021 allowed players to change allegiance to a country with which they had links through their heritage.

Pre match information Tonga vs Ireland
Flashshare

Centre George Moala, another former All Black, will miss Tonga's first three pool matches as part of his ban for a tip tackle during a match against Canada in early August.

Team:

15-Charles Piutau, 14-Afusipa Taumoepeau, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Pita Ahki, 11-Solomone Kata, 10-Otumaka Mausia, 9-Augustine Pulu, 8-Vaea Fifita, 7-Sione Talitui, 6-Tanginoa Halaifonua, 5-Leva Fifita, 4-Sam Lousi, 3-Ben Tameifuna (captain), 2-Paula Ngauamo, 1-Siegfried Fisi'ihoi

Replacements:

16-Sam Moli, 17-Tau Kolomatangi, 18-Sosefo Apikotoa, 19-Steve Mafi, 20-Solomone Funaki, 21-Sione Vailanu, 22-Sonatane Takul, 23-Fine Inisi

