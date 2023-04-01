With departures aplenty, uncertainty looms for Springboks as winning era ends

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. With departures aplenty, uncertainty looms for Springboks as winning era ends
With departures aplenty, uncertainty looms for Springboks as winning era ends
The Springboks celebrate their World Cup win
The Springboks celebrate their World Cup win
Reuters
Following their World Cup triumph, South Africa face an uncertain future as they wait for a new coach to be appointed while many of the stalwarts within the squad are coming to the end of their test careers.

Without a match for the next seven months, there is plenty of time to get things sorted for the side that won the Rugby World Cup on Saturday by squeezing past New Zealand 12-11 in the final at the Stade de France.

First to be settled is what happens with Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, who is seen as the maverick genius behind the country's successive World Cup triumphs.

He was the Springboks coach in 2019 when they won in Japan but tweaked his role thereafter, relinquishing the coaching post to his long-time lieutenant Jacques Nienaber.

Nienaber is leaving to join the staff at Irish province Leinster while former Irish international Felix Jones, another integral part of the South African coaching team, becomes an assistant coach under Steve Borthwick with England.

Both have been lauded for the analytical work and attention to detail and are likely to be sorely missed.

Jacques Nienaber is leaving his post with South Africa
Reuters

It is expected that 37-year-old Duane Vermeulen, who probably played his last game in Saturday’s final, will join the staff, having already spent time in the coach’s box during the tournament in France.

None of the winning squad have spoken of quitting, either the game overall or their international careers, but the intensity of the World Cup campaign takes a toll as the 31-year-old centre Damian de Allende explained when asked whether he would continue with the Boks.

"I would love to say yes but at the moment I have to take it year by year,” he said after Saturday’s victory.

“I’m getting a little bit older, my body is taking a bit longer to recover. It was tough this week and last week.”

Of the 35 players that South Africa used at this World Cup, 20 are aged 30 or older and many are expected to have come to the end of their test careers as a new four-year cycle begins ahead of the next World Cup in Australia in 2027.

South Africa next play a home series against Ireland in mid-year, then the annual Rugby Championship with Argentina, Australia and New Zealand and will end the year on tour to Europe, including a test at Twickenham against England in mid-November.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupSouth Africa
Related Articles
South Africans call for holiday as they revel in record fourth World Cup success
New Zealand's up-and-down Foster era ends with a close one that got away
Springboks' belief and physicality make for world-beating mix when it matters most
Show more
Rugby Union
Rugby World Cup team of the tournament: Departing icons and legends in the making
Clinical Pollard the man for the big occasion once again for Springboks
Eddie Jones resigns as Australia coach after World Cup debacle, hints at Japan move
A case of careful what you wish for as TMO shapes Rugby World Cup final
Distraught All Blacks left with little to say after seismic defeat in World Cup final
Springboks players are 'warriors', says World Cup winning coach Nienaber
Most Read
South Africa hold off 14-man All Blacks to win record fourth Rugby World Cup
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Football Tracker: City thrash United in derby, Inter looking to return to top of Serie A
Luis Diaz left out of Liverpool squad after 'tough night' following parents' kidnapping

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings