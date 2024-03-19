Russians and Belarusians will not take part in Paris Games opening parade of teams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Russians and Belarusians will not take part in Paris Games opening parade of teams
Russians and Belarusians will not take part in Paris Games opening parade of teams
The athletes from these countries who qualify for the Games will be competing as independent athletes
The athletes from these countries who qualify for the Games will be competing as independent athletes
Reuters
Russians and Belarusians will not take part in the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics in July, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

The athletes from these countries who qualify for the Games will be competing as independent athletes without their flags and anthems following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

They will compete as individual neutral athletes (AINs) under a specially created flag and with an anthem without lyrics, the IOC said.

"They will not participate in the parade of delegations during the opening ceremony, since they are individual athletes," the IOC said following an executive board meeting.

"But an opportunity will be provided for them to experience the event."

IOC director James McLeod said they would be experiencing the opening ceremony but not be taking part in the parade of teams with boats along the river Seine.

The IOC also said those athletes who qualify will be vetted by a three-member IOC panel in order to meet the eligibility criteria that the Olympic body established for Russians and Belarusians.

Athletes who actively support the war, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", or are contracted to the military or security agencies will not be allowed to take part.

The IOC said it expected an estimated 36 Russian and 22 Belarusian athletes to make the cut for Paris, compared to the Russian team of 330 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Belarus had a team of 104 at those Games.

Mentions
Olympic Games
Related Articles
Russia will not boycott Paris Games, Russian Olympic chief says
Russians & Belarusians to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms
Lyles helps USA to world indoor 4x400 podium in possible Paris preview
Show more
Most Read
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings