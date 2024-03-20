Sabalenka intends to play in Miami Open after death of boyfriend

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. Sabalenka intends to play in Miami Open after death of boyfriend
Sabalenka intends to play in Miami Open after death of boyfriend
Miami Open organisers said Sabalenka had not asked to withdraw and is "intending to play"
Miami Open organisers said Sabalenka had not asked to withdraw and is "intending to play"
AFP
World number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) intends to play in the Miami Open this week, organisers said Tuesday, following the death of her boyfriend.

Belarusian former NHL ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov died late Monday, police said, from an apparent suicide. He was 42.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka arrived to practice at the Miami Open venue at Hard Rock Stadium early on Tuesday afternoon and later organisers said she had not asked to withdraw and was "intending to play."

The 25-year-old from Minsk, who won the Australian Open in 2023 and retained her Melbourne title earlier this year, is due to face Spain's Paola Badosa in the second round.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome said in an email that on Monday at 12:39 a.m. (0439 GMT), police were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami.

"The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected," she said.

Bal Harbour is a high-end district in the northern part of Miami Beach, known for a luxury shopping mall and plush accommodations. Sabalenka frequently trains out of Miami and keeps a residence in the city.

American Jessica Pegula said that the players were aware of the tragic news and offering support to Sabalenka.

"I think all of us all heard about it last night and then obviously there's more news about it this morning, which was just really horrible," she told reporters.

"All you can do is really offer support for however she wants to deal with it. You never know how someone is going to take it or how they want to grieve and everyone's so different.

"So I think the best you can really do is just offer support. And you know, that's really comforting. I hope for her to know, that even though we're all competitors and we're on kind of the stage where we're trying to beat each other, at the same time, we're still somewhat of a family," she added.

Koltsov's death had earlier been confirmed by the Belarus hockey federation.

"We are in mourning," the federation said on its website. "The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin."

Koltsov's playing career included a stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, where he made 144 appearances between 2003 and 2006.

"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov," the team said in a statement.

He also played for Belarus at two Winter Olympic Games - Salt Lake City in 2002 and Vancouver in 2010 - as well as nine world championships.

He had three children with his wife Julia, whom he divorced in 2020 before he began a relationship with Sabalenka.

Mentions
HockeyKoltsov KonstantinSabalenka Aryna
Related Articles
Konstantin Koltsov, former NHL player and boyfriend of Sabalenka, dies in 'apparent suicide'
Updated
Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double
NHL roundup: Rangers pull away from rival Islanders, Hurricanes continue form
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Predators extend point streak to 14 games with win over Kraken
EXCLUSIVE: Former number one draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky on settling in at the Canadiens
NHL roundup: Colorado Avalanche rally for OT win over Vancouver Canucks
NHL roundup: Jack Eichel's OT goal completes Knights' comeback against Kraken
NHL roundup: Kings' shutout brings an end to Isles' winning streak
NHL roundup: Isles sink Ducks to move back into wildcard spot
NHL roundup: Sharks edge Senators to hand Magnus Chrona maiden victory
Most Read
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Konstantin Koltsov, former NHL player and boyfriend of Sabalenka, dies in 'apparent suicide'
Race for the Scudetto: Pulisic inspires Milan, Maldini nets stunner & Bologna impress again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings