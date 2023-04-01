Samoa name former Australia star Leali'ifano to start against Chile

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Samoa name former Australia star Leali'ifano to start against Chile
Samoa name former Australia star Leali'ifano to start against Chile
Christian Leali'ifano scoring a conversion for Australia during the 2019 Rugby World Cup
Christian Leali'ifano scoring a conversion for Australia during the 2019 Rugby World Cup
Reuters
Samoa have selected Christian Leali'ifano (35), who scored the most points for Australia at the 2019 World Cup, as fly half in their opening Pool D clash against Chile in Bordeaux on Saturday.

Samoa are taking advantage of a relaxation in World Rugby's eligibility rules, which means players who stand down for three years from appearing for one country can then play for another for which they qualify.

That means they can also field former All Blacks' forward Steven Luatua (32), who starts at number eight, and the versatile Lima Sopoaga (32) as a replacement back.

Former Highlanders and Wasps player Sopoaga can play at fly half or full back and, while New Zealand-born, qualifies for Samoa through his family background.

Samoa will target Chile, the lowest ranked team at the tournament, as their most winnable game in a pool also containing England, Argentina and Japan as they look to progress from the pool stage for the first time since 1999.

The Pacific Islanders made a hefty impression at some of the earlier World Cups, making the quarter-finals in 1991 and 1995, but unlike Fiji have appeared to tread water in recent years.

Samoa are making their bow at the 2023 tournament on Saturday and will be desperate to tick off a win in their easiest game on paper, while Chile will see this as their best remaining shot at a victory after the opening defeat to Japan.

Another name to watch in the starting lineup for Samoa is second row Theo McFarland (27), who caught the eye with some powerful, rangy running for his English club Saracens last season and can also operate as a flanker.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSopoaga LimaDyer ChristianMcFarland Theo
Related Articles
Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in final warm-up
Wales forward Christ Tshiunza ready for 'surreal' World Cup debut against Portugal
Scoring record in sight for Sexton as Ireland captain picked to face Tonga
Show more
Rugby Union
Tonga name four ex-All Blacks for World Cup Pool B opener against top-ranked Ireland
Moment of solidarity before France-Uruguay game for Morocco and Libya disaster victims
Springboks hope versatility can be World Cup tonic in tough times as injuries pile up
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
Updated
South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of World Cup with injury
Updated
Key South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx under injury cloud, endangering title hopes
Most Read
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings